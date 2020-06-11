App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hasee Toh Phasee actor Jagesh Mukati passes away at 47

The deceased actor had been suffering from asthma and obesity-related health issues, which worsened during the coronavirus-induced lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Actor Jagesh Mukati (Image: Facebook/ Jagesh Mukati)
Actor Jagesh Mukati (Image: Facebook/ Jagesh Mukati)

Television and theatre actor Jagesh Mukati, who also featured in Bollywood films such as Parineeti Chopra-starrer Hasee Toh Phasee, passed away at the age of 47 on June 10.

Gujarati theatre personality Sanjay Goradia, a friend of the deceased actor, said Mukati passed away around 3 pm on June 10.

According to an Indian Express report, Mukati had been suffering from asthma and obesity-related health issues, which worsened during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He got breathless last week and was admitted to CritiCare hospital in Mumbai.

Close

He was tested for COVID-19, but the results came negative. However, his friend said: “Jagesh had asthma and obesity-related health issues for many years. He was working out and dieting, but then the lockdown began, and he could not continue his workout. So, his asthma started getting worse.”

related news

He added that Mukati got an asthma attack on June 10, following which he was kept on ventilator support. But he passed away later in the day and his funeral was held in the evening.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 02:16 pm

tags #Bollywood actor

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

OECD warns India’s GDP could contract to 7.3% if second-wave of COVID-19 hits

OECD warns India’s GDP could contract to 7.3% if second-wave of COVID-19 hits

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug as infections pass 500,000

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug as infections pass 500,000

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.