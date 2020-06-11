Hasee Toh Phasee actor Jagesh Mukati passes away at 47

Television and theatre actor Jagesh Mukati, who also featured in Bollywood films such as Parineeti Chopra-starrer Hasee Toh Phasee, passed away at the age of 47 on June 10.

Gujarati theatre personality Sanjay Goradia, a friend of the deceased actor, said Mukati passed away around 3 pm on June 10.

According to an Indian Express report, Mukati had been suffering from asthma and obesity-related health issues, which worsened during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He got breathless last week and was admitted to CritiCare hospital in Mumbai.

He was tested for COVID-19, but the results came negative. However, his friend said: “Jagesh had asthma and obesity-related health issues for many years. He was working out and dieting, but then the lockdown began, and he could not continue his workout. So, his asthma started getting worse.”

He added that Mukati got an asthma attack on June 10, following which he was kept on ventilator support. But he passed away later in the day and his funeral was held in the evening.



