Has Pathaan actually collected over Rs 500 crore? Here's a breakup of its business

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 30, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Moneycontrol breaks down the box office collections of Pathaan, the film that has become the biggest Bollywood success post pandemic.

'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan in one of the film posters (Image credit: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)

First, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the big screen, then Salman Khan's cameo and now box office collections, the new release Pathaan continues to make headlines.

But when it comes to the film's business, there are too many numbers floating around. So, how much has Pathaan actually made? Rs 400 or Rs 500 crore or more? Moneycontrol takes a look at the break-up of the film's collection and revenue earned so far.

Before that a few details about the film.

Pathaan released in around 8,000 screens (5,500 in India and 2,500 in overseas) globally on January 25.  It released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. Its budget is estimated to be Rs 250 crore.