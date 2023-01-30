Has Pathaan actually collected over Rs 500 crore? Here's a breakup of its business

First, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the big screen, then Salman Khan's cameo and now box office collections, the new release Pathaan continues to make headlines.

But when it comes to the film's business, there are too many numbers floating around. So, how much has Pathaan actually made? Rs 400 or Rs 500 crore or more? Moneycontrol takes a look at the break-up of the film's collection and revenue earned so far.

Before that a few details about the film.

Pathaan released in around 8,000 screens (5,500 in India and 2,500 in overseas) globally on January 25. It released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. Its budget is estimated to be Rs 250 crore.

Now, about how much the film has collected in its five-day run. Pathaan has done a net business of Rs 280 crore in India, said Nitin Menon of NV Capital. "Around Rs 270 crore has come from Hindi version of the film. And the rest Rs 10 crore is contributed by other languages (Tamil and Telugu). Overseas net business is estimated to be Rs 150 crore." So, in all the film has earned Rs 430 crore net. Related stories India has become our largest site outside US, says Boeing India President Salil Gupte

Asia thermal coal prices slip as China, India buy less: Russell

5G rollouts on in select pockets but backhaul infrastructure to cost Rs 3 lakh crore over 4 to 5 yea... What is the difference between net and gross box office collections? "Taxes are the biggest component in gross collections. Net is excluding taxes. So, 15-20% deduction from gross collections is net collections. Taxes include GST (goods and services tax) in India and other taxes in international markets," pointed out Menon. However, for overseas business only gross box office collections are considered, noted producer and film business expert Girish Johar. Gross collections in India stand at Rs 368 crore and overseas is around $25 million (Rs 204 crore approximately). Overseas is always gross. So, India net collections is converted in gross and those numbers are considered." He said that Pathaan's overall business currently ranges between Rs 500-530 crore gross box office worldwide. "The film has collected more than Rs 500 crore in five days. Every day, it did almost Rs 100 crore business globally. While business in overseas markets was a little less during the first two days of Pathaan's release because they didn't have Republic Day holiday unlike India, the film started trending well over the weekend." Johar said that the film continues to show strong potential post weekend. "After a long weekend traditionally a film falls on a Monday. But early trends of Pathaan for Monday (January 30) is strong." Menon said that it is the biggest Hindi movie in India in terms of collections. "Menon said that it is one the biggest Hindi movie in India in terms of collections. "From Hindi collections point of view, the top Hindi movies have been Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at Rs 500 crore (net) business from Hindi version, KGF 2 at Rs 430 crs (Hindi) and Dangal at Rs 385 crore. Let us see how the week progresses and if the weekday collections stand strong. This movie (Paathaan) has the possibility of breaking KGF 2's Hindi collection record."

Maryam Farooqui