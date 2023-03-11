 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AR Rahman on his daughter trolled for wearing hijab: Has her own personality, single-handedly fought all 'wars'

Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 PM IST

AR Rahman (file image)

Top music director A R Rahman is proud of his daughter Khatija, who had to face online trolling for wearing burqa and says she has her own personality and has fought "all wars" by herself.

The Oscar-winning Rahman feels India will rise up in art and culture if 'Naatu Naatu', the hit number from S S Rajamouli-directed 'RRR' bags the coveted Oscar award. It has been shortlisted for Original Song in the 95th Academy Awards.

In an interview to PTI, Rahman talked about the need for ensuring safety and security of every unit in the cinema industry that makes a movie possible.

He also shared his personal story as to why he has taken up this initiative to support the light man in Tamil cinema industry.