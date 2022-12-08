 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Harry compares Meghan to Princess Diana in Netflix series: 'She has the same empathy'

Reuters
Dec 08, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Harry on his childhood and media: There was always public pressure, with its fair share of drama, stress and also tears, and witnessing those tears.

Harry compared Meghan to his mother Diana in the Netflix documentary.

Netflix released the first three episodes in a six-part documentary series on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday, showing how the couple met and the problems they say they faced as part of Britain's royal family.

Below are some quotes from the series:

HARRY ON HIS CHILDHOOD AND MEDIA

There was always public pressure, with its fair share of drama, stress and also tears, and witnessing those tears. You always see it on my mum's face.

HARRY ON WOMEN IN THE ROYAL FAMILY

He said he had learnt "the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution".