Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl I Kangana Ranaut requests govt to take back Padma Shri from Karan Johar for making 'anti-national' film

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has requested the Government of India to take Karan Johar’s Padma Shri award back after a controversy triggered over his recent movie ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ as she alleged him for making an “anti-national film”.

The ‘Queen’ actor took to Twitter on August 18 and requested the government to take back the fourth-highest civilian honour of India from "KJo", apparently referring to Karan Johar who was conferred with the award in 2020.

She shared a tweet by a journalist saying Gunjan was not the first woman to fly to Kargil but her course-mate Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan was the first one to do so.



I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army. https://t.co/KEgVEDpMrF

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

“Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan was Gunjan Saxena's course-mate at the Udhampur Airforce base. She declared that she was the first woman to fly to Kargil and not Gunjan. She confirms that the arm-wrestling scenes are totally false. She claims that #GunjanSaxena has twisted facts (sic),” said the tweet Ranaut shared.

Ranaut said the director and produce Johar “openly intimidated” and asked her to “leave the industry on an international platform” in a tweet on August 18.

She further alleged him for conspiring to “sabotage” late Sushanth Singh Rajput’s career, supporting Pakistan during Uri battle and now making an “antinational film against Army”.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has produced "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" starring Janhvi Kapoor.

The film charts Saxena's journey from Lucknow to the Indian Air Force and her role during the Kargil war. She became the first woman Shaurya Veer awardee for running rescue and supply operations during the war. Besides Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij.

The film has been written by Sharma and Nikhil Mehrotra with additional dialogues by Hussain Dalal. Somen Mishra is the creative producer.