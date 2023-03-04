 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gulmohar writer-director Rahul Chittella: Working with Shamila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran was like a free film school

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Mar 04, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

Manoj Bajpayee and writer-director Rahul Chittella on the sets of 'Gulmohar', which dropped on Disney+Hotstar on March 3, 2023.

In a time of action movies, thrillers and gritty web series, writer-director Rahul Chittella’s debut feature Gulmohar comes as a breath of fresh air. The Disney+ Hotstar release (March 3, 2023) is a family drama about three generations of one family. It stars Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma and Simran, among others.

A star of Tamil and Telugu cinema, Simran (Vaali, Kannathil Muthamittal, Rocketry) has a meaty role in a Hindi film after a while. She plays Indu, who is married to Arun, played by Bajpayee.

The actress and the film’s director spoke about the experience of making a film that explores the meaning of family and the meaning of home.

Tamil and Telugu film star Simran.