Gulmohar writer-director Rahul Chittella: Working with Shamila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran was like a free film school

Manoj Bajpayee and writer-director Rahul Chittella on the sets of 'Gulmohar', which dropped on Disney+Hotstar on March 3, 2023.

In a time of action movies, thrillers and gritty web series, writer-director Rahul Chittella’s debut feature Gulmohar comes as a breath of fresh air. The Disney+ Hotstar release (March 3, 2023) is a family drama about three generations of one family. It stars Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma and Simran, among others.

A star of Tamil and Telugu cinema, Simran (Vaali, Kannathil Muthamittal, Rocketry) has a meaty role in a Hindi film after a while. She plays Indu, who is married to Arun, played by Bajpayee.

The actress and the film’s director spoke about the experience of making a film that explores the meaning of family and the meaning of home.

Tamil and Telugu film star Simran.

SIMRAN

What was your reaction when the Gulmohar team called you for this film?

I had recently moved from Chennai to Gurgaon (in 2020), and I said I’d like to hear a story from someone who has worked closely with Mira Nair. That camp is a powerhouse of creativity. So that is how I connected to Rahul. But before he started narrating the story, he told me, I've seen your work. I want you to remember Indira, Indu, my character from Kannathil Muthamittal.

Rahul was very clear and at the end of it he said, you are a bahu of a Punjabi family, but you are a South Indian. So all the dialogues you have to rant in Tamil also. I loved the narration. The film that has been released and his narration and exactly the same. He had such clarity and focus.

The dialogues and the way they have written the togetherness and unity in the family, the differences that are created, which we don't talk about generally in the family, and how they overcome those and support each other - I feel that is missing from OTT cinema. On OTT we see thrillers, sci-fi, horror, action, but family movies, like Gulmohar, take us back to our roots, to who we are.

You have beautiful scenes with Manoj Bajpayee who plays your husband. The dynamic between Indu and Arun and the chemistry between Bajpayee and you is very easy and natural. What was it like building that chemistry? Did you do readings and workshops?

We did readings, yes but I always knew that Manoj is a brilliant performer. I was very conscious about this and I knew that I really need to do my rehearsals well. And it automatically came in naturally also because of so much experience from down south where movies are more reality-based than glam and mass. Even I see that the chemistry has really worked very well. The director also gave us the space to act.

The cast is very interesting. Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar are at one end, and then you have this very new cast at the other end. What was that like working with some real veterans and then working with this very fresh new cast as well?

That was also one of my attractions to the role. When I learned that the story is beautiful and that I am going to be sharing the screen with Sharmila ma’am and Manoj and Suraj Sharma who was in Life of Pi, and Amol Palekar and the new talent also, it adds another feather to my hat. I'm so fortunate to work with all of them together and to learn more things from their experiences. It enhances my acting skills too.

Tere Mere Sapne was released in 1996. Anari No. 1 was 1999 and you recently did Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022). Are you open to more work in Hindi language?

Yes. I want to do more. If I get good work in any language, be it Malayalam or Hindi, I'm going to be a part of it because everyone is going to watch it, not just in Kochi or Chennai or Mumbai, because OTT has connected the world. I know my association is strongest with Tamil films and I am happy about that because I got recognition from there. I haven't done anything in Hindi for so many years and I am grateful that I was Rahul’s first choice, even though he wanted to know if I speak Hindi or not! Of course I can speak Hindi. I was born and brought up in Mumbai and though I worked in the South and lived in Chennai for 25 years, I'm in Gurgaon now. I'm hoping to get good roles in Hindi. Besides, I'm doing good work in the south right now. I have finished shooting Andhadhun in Tamil and I'm doing Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram.

Gulmohar is writer-director Rahul Chittella’s debut feature.

RAHUL CHITTELLA

Where did the idea of Gulmohar germinate?

I had another script but no actor wanted to do it because it was a two-hero film. I was really frustrated and then my wife told me, just write a family film. That's what sells. And that's really the basic inception of Gulmohar.

Everyone is making these action-oriented, guns- and expletive-filled films, and in the midst of all of that we have this sweet flower that's blooming. I hope people enjoy it. It’s true that family films and human dramas are not made as much. I thoroughly enjoyed Gullak and Little Things. So there is content that's being made, but not so much content.

Also, I work closely with Mira Nair and often stayed at her Delhi home. So when she had a bringing down party, we were all very emotional. I was there the day the packers were packing up and that’s when I got the idea that our family could be packing up their family home. My co-writer, Arpita Mukherjee, loved the idea. When you are making such a layered and deep human drama, you have to dive into people around you and observe family, friends or acquaintances.

I am in my 30s, so I don't know how a 76-year-old would feel, but I know people who are in their 70s and can tap into how they might feel. To me, Gulmohar is a portrait of these people in the house. It speaks of change and embracing change and the importance of accepting that two people are not the same, and will not be the same, and that you cannot be alone. We need our people.

You have a medley of actors. How did you get this ensemble together, and how did you persuade Sharmila Tagore to get on board?

When we started writing the film, we were very clear that it would be three generations because we chalked out our characters first, like who the family members would be. We were clear that there's going to be a matriarch who's defined her own life, but yet rooted with tradition. The first name that came to me was Sharmilaji. Once I finished the script, I met her through a common friend. We spoke about home, family, and a lot of things. I left the script with her and she called me a few days later to say she’s on. That was such a big relief for me.

Immediately after that I went to Manoj, who I had known for a while because he had seen my short film Azad and he used to keep saying I'm going to do your first film. I thought he was a star who was just saying that for the heck of it. But I finished reading the script with him and he asked me when I want to shoot the film. I reiterated that he’d be playing a father of three grown-up kids in an ensemble film. But he was completely cool.

I had known Suraj for a while and he loved the script.

Simran was most interesting because I wanted to cast someone who Manoj had not worked with on screen. I wanted that pairing to look a little fresh. I had seen her in the Mani Ratnam film Kannathil Muthamittal and loved that film. Fortunately she loved the script and my only request to her, even though by then I knew she is a Hindi speaker, was to make Indu a Tamilian.

After that it got easier because then everyone wanted to be working with these actors. It was like a free film school.