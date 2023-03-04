Gulmohar review: Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar steal the show

Gulmohar is a bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi that houses the Batras. It has been built so that the family lives together. The walls sport art by Jamini Roy and bookcases, and is home to beautiful people… A little like what Sabrina (Audrey Hepburn in the 1954 film by the name) describes what the estate of the Larabees is like:

"The estate was very large indeed, and had many servants. There were gardeners to take care of the gardens, and a tree surgeon on a retainer. There was a boatman to take care of the boats: to put them in the water in the spring, and scrape their bottoms in the winter. There were specialists to take care of the grounds: the outdoor tennis court and the indoor tennis court, the outdoor swimming pool and the indoor swimming pool. And there was a man of no particular title who took care of the small pool in the garden for a goldfish named George."

The Batras don’t have tennis courts, or the boat shed, but they do live beautifully. And the film starts with a party that their security chap Jitender observes. We realise the warmth of these relationships is real even though as the ‘bahu’ of the family Simran (beautifully played!) has to push everyone into organising their things and making sure that the movers pack everything neatly. The beautiful bungalow has been sold by the ‘dadi’ (grandmother) and the family will not be living together any more.

Kusum Batra/dadi is played by Sharmila Tagore who has aged so gracefully you wish your grandmother was as gentle and beautiful instead of ruling your household with a raised eyebrow… It’s a lovely comeback film for the actress who I still regard as Satyajit Ray’s Devi, and Shakti Samanta’s Vandana Tripathi/Verma from Aradhana. In Gulmohar, she has a son and a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. Her grandson is married and the granddaughter is going steady. Everyone lives happily in Gulmohar bungalow.

Manoj Bajpayee and his cousin played by Anurag Arora share a wonderful relationship with one another. It is bound to make you feel nostalgic about your own relationships. The song a family friend Avinash (singer Talat Aziz in a lovely role) sings celebrates the occasion: Dilkash sazaa ye deeje/ Jurm-e-hansi hai keeje…

The refrain, roughly translated, means: punish me gently with your smiles… The words seem prophetic because the announcement that the Batra matriarch makes (Sharmila Tagore in a wonderful re-entry to the world of cinema, and yes, on an OTT platform), causes a ripple that will have repercussions. Boosted by brandy, she quickly escapes the party after announcing that she will be moving to her own little place in Pondicherry and not with her son and daughter-in-law to their new penthouse apartment in Gurugram.

But before they move, she requests everyone: Holi is four days away. Could we push the move to after they celebrate the festival one last time?

All is not fine in this Eden, though. The evil appears innocuously in the form of Bade Dadaji, who will not drink water from the glass because the maid belongs to a lower caste. Bade Dadaji (this grand uncle) is the brother of dadi’s deceased husband, who does not come for the dinner party but summons his son back with much imperiousness. Bade Dadaji is played wonderfully by Amol Palekar (you have just watched him as a loving Nanu to Shahid Kapoor in Farzi) whose body language is that of someone quite diffident, but we have seen him in his own home, encouraging his grandson’s fealty to the ruling party, dismissing his son’s objections.

Amol Palekar’s Bade Dadaji asks Sharmila Tagore’s Kusum Batra for the papers of the house and we wonder why. The secrets that come out of the closet because Bade Dadaji asked are Earth shattering.

Keep Kleenex handy. Arun Batra (Manoj Bajpayee) knows at the back of his head that he has been adopted. But neither his dad nor his mother have ever made him feel unwanted and unloved. And his son Aditya Batra wants to do something so special that his dad feels proud of him.

The women the two are married to, are present in the film in the annoying stereotype role of support. It’s sweet to anticipate exactly what your mother-in-law is going to say for Holi preparations. In spite of that Indira Batra (Kusum’s daughter-in-law, played by Simran) manages to portray the quintessential bahu running around harrowed in a house that needs to be emptied. Divya Batra is married to Aditya and works at a job that has not been specified, but we know that it is important enough to support the two of them ("We may not be able to go to Switzerland for holidays, but we can always go to Himachal"). Divya is also shown to be sensitive enough to encourage her husband to not take that soul-crushing job, but to stick out longer in trying to make his start-up work. Stellar writing, not.

However, the story sticks with the premise that the strongest relationships are those we choose rather than the ones we are born to. Manoj Bajpayee hankering to get to know his birth parents. His singer-songwriter daughter Amrita or Amu (played by Utsavi Jha) trying hard to come to terms with her identity. Aditya is struggling to make his start-up idea take off. All these sensitive issues follow a predictable but superb telling of the story, but the one story that stands out in the din of packing tape and bubble wrap, is the love story of Reshma and Jitender.

Reshma works inside the house, cooking and serving food and Jitu or Jitender works at the gate as a security guard of Gulmohar. Their eyes often meet when she’s doing the dishes in the kitchen and he’s looking at her from the grounds outside. Their story is so beautiful you want him to give her the flower he has picked up when he accompanies Kusum on her morning walks in the park. His love is quiet and unspoken, but it gets very frustrating and when her old school friend shows up as a mover, his love also becomes jealous and possessive. She shuts the kitchen window as a response to his irrational jealousy. Actors Santhy and Jatin Goswami, take a bow!

The film makes you wish you too had a family that could all live in harmony under one roof and become a support system that we all need today. Our work keeps us apart and to watch a family rediscover the strength of its togetherness was a perfect gentle evening watch. As the filmmaker reiterates, this film is about: Gharonde jo hum banate hain/ rishte jo unme basate hain (For the homes we build, and the families make).

Gulmohar released on Disney+Hotstar on March 3, 2023.