Gulmohar review: Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar steal the show

Manisha Lakhe
Mar 04, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

Also, don't miss Dilkash by Talat Azia who plays the family friend Avinash.

Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee in 'Gulmohar', streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Gulmohar is a bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi that houses the Batras. It has been built so that the family lives together. The walls sport art by Jamini Roy and bookcases, and is home to beautiful people… A little like what Sabrina (Audrey Hepburn in the 1954 film by the name) describes what the estate of the Larabees is like:

"The estate was very large indeed, and had many servants. There were gardeners to take care of the gardens, and a tree surgeon on a retainer. There was a boatman to take care of the boats: to put them in the water in the spring, and scrape their bottoms in the winter. There were specialists to take care of the grounds: the outdoor tennis court and the indoor tennis court, the outdoor swimming pool and the indoor swimming pool. And there was a man of no particular title who took care of the small pool in the garden for a goldfish named George."

The Batras don’t have tennis courts, or the boat shed, but they do live beautifully. And the film starts with a party that their security chap Jitender observes. We realise the warmth of these relationships is real even though as the ‘bahu’ of the family Simran (beautifully played!) has to push everyone into organising their things and making sure that the movers pack everything neatly. The beautiful bungalow has been sold by the ‘dadi’ (grandmother) and the family will not be living together any more.