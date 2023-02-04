Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar among nominees this year

The 2023 Grammy Awards are all set to take place in Los Angeles on the morning of February 6 (Indian time). Here is a look at the the artistes with Indian connection who could win music's biggest award this year.

Ricki Kej

The year 2023 marks the third Grammy nomination for Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej. This time, his and rock legend Stewart Copeland's album Divine Tides has been nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

This is the same work that won Kej a Grammy last year, in the Best New Age Album.

He won in 2015 too for The Winds of Samsara. Anoushka Shankar

British-Indian artiste Anoushka Shankar, daughter of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, has two Grammy nominations this year. One is in the Best Global Music Performance category for the song Udhero Na, alongside Pakistan's Arooj Aftab. The second is in the Best Global Music Album category for Between Us. The sitar player has received seven Grammy nominations so far. Berklee Indian Ensemble Competing with Shankar in the Global Music Album category is the musical group founded by Annette Philip, who is the first Indian musician to join the faculty of the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Berklee Indian Ensemble's Grammy-nominated album is named Shuruvat (Beginning). Norah Jones Anoushka Shankar's sister Norah Jones, counted among the best jazz artistes of the 2000's decade, is nominated in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for I Dream Of Christmas (Extended).