Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar among nominees this year

Feb 04, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

Anoushka Shankar has received eight Grammy nominations in her career, while Ricky Kej got three.

A look at Grammy 2023 nominees with India connect.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are all set to take place in Los Angeles on the morning of February 6 (Indian time). Here is a look at the the artistes with Indian connection who could win music's biggest award this year.

Ricki Kej

The year 2023 marks the third Grammy nomination for Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej. This time, his and rock legend Stewart Copeland's album Divine Tides has been nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

This is the same work that won Kej a Grammy last year, in the Best New Age Album.  