Grammys 2023: Who are the frontrunners and what to expect?

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Beyonce leads the pack of nominees with nine chances at Grammy gold, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight. Adele and fellow balladeer Brandi Carlile scored seven nods each.

The brightest stars in pop music will vie for the industry's top awards at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday, with a Beyonce-Adele rematch set to take center stage.

Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are also among the frontrunners at the gala primed to be the most star-studded in recent memory.

The performance-heavy ceremony will include songs from major contenders Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Mary J. Blige at the 65th annual show, hosted once again by comedian Trevor Noah.

Beyonce leads the pack with nine chances at Grammy gold, followed by rapper Lamar with eight. Adele and fellow balladeer Brandi Carlile scored seven nods each.