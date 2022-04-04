Grammys 2022: India's Ricky Kej wins second Grammy for Best New Age Album

Music composer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy in the Best New Age Album category. He won the award along with Stewart Copeland for “Divine Tides”.

"Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My second Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you,” Kej tweeted, along with a photo of him with Stewart Copeland.

Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album "Winds of Samsara" in the Best New Age Album category.

Indian-American artist Falguni Shah won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy this year for "A Colourful World". Shah, who uses the stage name "Falu", is focused on using her music to send the messages of inclusivity and unity. In her Grammy-winning album, she sings about kites, colours and rainbows.

Pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo, 19, scored the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist.

The Grammys, music's biggest night, kicked off in Las Vegas with showstopping performances exactly a week after the Oscars were presented.

This year, the Grammy awards were pushed to April from January because of a COVID-19 surge at the beginning of the year. The date swap forced a change in venue from Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Last year, the pandemic forced a scaled-down outdoor ceremony without the traditional audience of thousands.

Korean pop band BTS was among the acts that performed on the Grammys stage.