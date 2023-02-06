Grammy Awards 2023 winners list: Beyonce, Harry Styles, Ricky Kej, Taylor Swift

The 65th annual Grammys gala was held in Los Angeles with a performance from reggaeton megastar Bad Bunny, as top nominee Beyonce was poised to break the all-time record for the most awards ever.
Here is the full list of Grammy Awards 2023 winners:
Best Pop Vocal Album - Harry Styles for Harry's House
Best R&B Song - 'CUFF IT' by Beyonce
Best Country Album winner 'A Beautiful Time' by Willie Nelson
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - Michael Bublé for 'Higher'
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album - 'Empire Central' by Snarky Puppy
Best traditional R&B performance - Beyonce (Plastic Off the Sofa)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy - Beyonce for 'Break my Soul'
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Sam Smith and Kim Petras for 'Unholy'
Best musica urbana album - "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny
Best country song - " 'Til You Can't," Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis (performed by Cody Johnson)
Best country solo performance - "Live Forever," Willie Nelson
Best country duo/group performance - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Best Latin pop album - "Pasieros," Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
Best global music album - "Sakura," Masa Takumi
Best alternative album - "Wet Leg," Wet Leg
Best rock album - "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne
Best rock song - "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth (performed by Brandi Carlile)
Best rock performance - "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile
Best rap song - "The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (performed by Lamar)
Best R&B album - "Black Radio III," Robert Glasper
Best rap performance - "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B performance - "Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long
Best music video -"All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift
Best song written for visual media - "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda (performed by Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the "Encanto" cast)
Best comedy album - "The Closer," Dave Chappelle
Best musical theater album - "Into the Woods"