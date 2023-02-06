English
    Grammy Awards 2023 winners list: Beyonce, Harry Styles, Ricky Kej, Taylor Swift

    Grammy Awards 2023: Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
    Grammy Awards 2023: The 65th edition saw Beyonce become the most decorated artist in Grammys history.

    The 65th annual Grammys gala was held in Los Angeles with a performance from reggaeton megastar Bad Bunny, as top nominee Beyonce was poised to break the all-time record for the most awards ever.

    Here is the full list of Grammy Awards 2023 winners:

    Best Pop Vocal Album - Harry Styles for Harry's House
    Best R&B Song - 'CUFF IT' by Beyonce
    best music video - 'All too Well: The Short Film' by Taylor Swift
    Best Country Album winner 'A Beautiful Time' by Willie Nelson
    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - Michael Bublé for 'Higher'
    Best Contemporary Instrumental Album - 'Empire Central' by Snarky Puppy
    Best traditional R&B performance - Beyonce (Plastic Off the Sofa)
    Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy - Beyonce for 'Break my Soul'
    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Sam Smith and Kim Petras for 'Unholy'
    Best musica urbana album - "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny
    Best country song - " 'Til You Can't," Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis (performed by Cody Johnson)
    Best country solo performance - "Live Forever," Willie Nelson
    Best country duo/group performance - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
    Best Latin pop album - "Pasieros," Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
    Best global music album - "Sakura," Masa Takumi
    Best alternative album - "Wet Leg," Wet Leg
    Best rock album - "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne
    Best rock song - "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth (performed by Brandi Carlile)
    Best rock performance - "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile
    Best rap song - "The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (performed by Lamar)
    Best R&B album - "Black Radio III," Robert Glasper
    Best rap performance - "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar
    Best R&B performance - "Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long
    Best music video -"All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift
    Best song written for visual media - "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda (performed by Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the "Encanto" cast)
    Best comedy album - "The Closer," Dave Chappelle
    Best musical theater album - "Into the Woods"