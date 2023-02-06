Grammy Awards 2023 winners list: Beyonce, Harry Styles, Ricky Kej, Taylor Swift

Grammy Awards 2023: The 65th edition saw Beyonce become the most decorated artist in Grammys history.

The 65th annual Grammys gala was held in Los Angeles with a performance from reggaeton megastar Bad Bunny, as top nominee Beyonce was poised to break the all-time record for the most awards ever.

Here is the full list of Grammy Awards 2023 winners:

Best Pop Vocal Album - Harry Styles for Harry's House

Best R&B Song - 'CUFF IT' by Beyonce

Best Country Album winner 'A Beautiful Time' by Willie Nelson

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - Michael Bublé for 'Higher'

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album - 'Empire Central' by Snarky Puppy

Best traditional R&B performance - Beyonce (Plastic Off the Sofa)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy - Beyonce for 'Break my Soul'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Sam Smith and Kim Petras for 'Unholy'

Best musica urbana album - "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

Best country song - " 'Til You Can't," Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis (performed by Cody Johnson)

Best country solo performance - "Live Forever," Willie Nelson

Best country duo/group performance - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Best Latin pop album - "Pasieros," Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

Best global music album - "Sakura," Masa Takumi

Best alternative album - "Wet Leg," Wet Leg

Best rock album - "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

Best rock song - "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth (performed by Brandi Carlile)

Best rock performance - "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

Best rap song - "The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (performed by Lamar)

Best R&B album - "Black Radio III," Robert Glasper

Best rap performance - "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

Best R&B performance - "Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

Best music video -"All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift

Best song written for visual media - "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda (performed by Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the "Encanto" cast)

Best comedy album - "The Closer," Dave Chappelle

Best musical theater album - "Into the Woods"