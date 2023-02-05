 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Grammy Awards 2023: Peformers include Harry Styles, Jay-Z. Check full list

Feb 05, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

Grammy Awards 2023: There will also be an extensive 50th-anniversary celebration of hip-hop, hosted by LL Cool J and featuring a number of hip-hop stars.

Grammy Awards 2023: Jay-Z and Harry Styles will perform with other artistes on music's most coveted awards ceremony.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, set to air on Monday, is will have a strong focus on R&B and hip-hop. There will be individual performances headlined by Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Steve Lacy. There will also be an extensive 50th-anniversary celebration of hip-hop, hosted by LL Cool J and featuring a number of hip-hop stars.

Here's the full list of performers:

Bad Bunny

Brandi Carlile