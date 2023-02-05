Grammy Awards 2023: Peformers include Harry Styles, Jay-Z. Check full list

The 2023 Grammy Awards, set to air on Monday, is will have a strong focus on R&B and hip-hop. There will be individual performances headlined by Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Steve Lacy. There will also be an extensive 50th-anniversary celebration of hip-hop, hosted by LL Cool J and featuring a number of hip-hop stars.

Here's the full list of performers:

Bad Bunny

Brandi Carlile

DJ Khaled with Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Luke Combs

Mary J. Blige

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Steve Lacy

Stevie Wonder with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton

The 50th-anniversary celebrations will feature the following performers:

Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.

Music's most coveted awards will be handed out at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. Anticipation is building up about who will take home the chief awards -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

"Queen Bey" Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations. Rapper Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile have seven each.

To watch the big event live, you can visit the official website live.grammy.com. Here, you can also catch all the red-carpet looks and interviews.

