Grammy Awards 2023 Live Updates: Beyonce wins 2 Grammys

Grammys 2023: "Queen Bey" Beyonce has nine nomination in all. Pop diva Adele is close behind with seven nods. Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are also frontrunners at the star-studded event.
The 65th edition of the Grammys, music's biggest awards, is underway in Los Angles. The coveted awards will be handed out soon at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. Anticipation is building up about who will take home the chief awards -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. "Queen Bey" Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations. She has already won two -- for best traditional R&B performance and Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy. It is to be seen if the superstar will finally take home the award for Best Album (Renaissance). Rapper Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations and pop diva Adele -- whose contest with Beyonce will take the centerstage -- and balladeer Brandi Carlile have seven each. Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are also among the favourites to win Grammys this year. The star-studded ceremony will witness an impressive line-up of performances by Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Mary J. Blige, among others.
Early winners have been announced. Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: The Short Film' wins best music video, while Beyonce wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy for 'Break my Soul'.
Grammy Awards 2023: More early winners
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - Michael Bublé for 'Higher'
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album - 'Empire Central' by Snarky Puppy
Star rapper Lizzo arrrives at the red carpet
Beyonce scores 30 all-time Grammy wins with second award of the evening:
The megastar scores her second 2023 Grammy forbest traditional R&B performance (Plastic Off the Sofa)
Grammy Awards 2023: Scenes from the star-studded red carpet in LA
Queen "Bey" Beyonce's first Grammy of the evening
Beyonce wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy for 'Break my Soul'.
Grammy Awards 2023: The early winners are out
Here is the list of winners announced early on:
Best Music Video winner - Taylor Swift 'All Too Well: The Short Film'
Best Choral Performance winner - 'Born' Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
Best Instrumental Composition winner - Geoffrey Keezer for 'Refugee'
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical winner - Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Music Film winner - 'Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story'
Best Jazz Vocal Album winner - Samara Joy
