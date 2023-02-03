 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Grammy Awards 2023: Adele, Beyonce, Jay-Z key contenders. Check nominees list

Moneycontrol News
Feb 05, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 each.

Adele, Beyonce and Jay-Z. Grammy Awards 2023 follows a year of blockbuster albums, including Beyonce's "Renaissance" -- a pulsating collecting of club tracks -- and Adele's introspective ode to the ugly cry, "30."

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce leads all contenders with nine nominations, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight, and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile tied at seven each.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 each.

Grammy Awards 2023 follows a year of blockbuster albums, including Beyonce's "Renaissance" -- a pulsating collecting of club tracks -- and Adele's introspective ode to the ugly cry, "30."