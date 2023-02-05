English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Grammy Awards 2023: Adele, Beyonce, Jay-Z key contenders. Check nominees list

    Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 each.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    Adele, Beyonce and Jay-Z. Grammy Awards 2023 follows a year of blockbuster albums, including Beyonce's

    Adele, Beyonce and Jay-Z. Grammy Awards 2023 follows a year of blockbuster albums, including Beyonce's "Renaissance" -- a pulsating collecting of club tracks -- and Adele's introspective ode to the ugly cry, "30."

    Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

    Beyonce leads all contenders with nine nominations, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight, and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile tied at seven each.

    Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 each.

    Grammy Awards 2023 follows a year of blockbuster albums, including Beyonce's "Renaissance" -- a pulsating collecting of club tracks -- and Adele's introspective ode to the ugly cry, "30."