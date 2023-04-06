 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt cautions against betting advertisements in newspapers, media platforms

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

In an advisory, the ministry advised media entities, media platforms and the online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from carrying advertisements or promotional content of betting platforms.

The government on Thursday cautioned media organisations against carrying advertisements of betting platforms, days after mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carried such promotional content.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting websites.

An official statement said the advisory has been issued to all media formats, including newspapers, television channels, and online news publishers and showed specific examples where such advertisements have appeared in the media in recent times.