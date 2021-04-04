English
Govinda tests positive for COVID-19

The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following necessary protocol. 

April 04, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
Source: News18

Actor Govinda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja said on Sunday. The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following necessary protocol.

"He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions," Sunita told PTI. Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy "Rangeela Raja".

 

Earlier in the day, superstar Akshay Kumar and "Bandish Bandits" actor Ritwik Bhowmik also tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus, the highest spike in a single day.

 
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Govinda
first published: Apr 4, 2021 03:56 pm

