Google Doodle of the day: Google pays tribute to legendary musician BB King on his birthday

On September 16, netizens of the world woke up to a heavy dose of nostalgia, as the Google search page’s decided to pay a tribute to legendary American musician BB King. On the occasion of the 94th birthday of the ‘King of the Blues’, the search engine decided to pay him a tribute through one of their iconic doodles.

The doodle that opened to the song ‘The thrill is gone away baby’, was animated by Brooklyn-based guest animator Nayeli Lavanderos and Little Rock-based guest artist Steve Spencer illustrated it. The illustration of the legendary singer, guitarist and songwriter, shows him doing what he did best – perform on his guitar. Besides, the doodle also features an animated video that summarises the life and times of the maestro.

The page also has notes from the BB King Family Trust along with an interview of the creators of the illustration, which exhibits drafts of the doodle.

The 15-time Grammy award winner was born to a family of humble means in Mississippi in the year 1925 as Riley B King. He grew up singing gospels in churches and performing on the streets. He decided to pursue a career in music, and thus began the journey of the Blues from the cotton fields of the countryside to the most illustrious and hallowed walls of the world.

His musical career, so to speak, began when he hitchhiked to Memphis and got himself a job there at a radio station. His piercing guitar solos performed at the famous Beale street earned him the moniker the ‘Beale Street Blues Boy’, or ‘BB’.

As his fame and music spread farther and wider, he found himself a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and an opening act for the Rolling Stones on tour. He became the world’s first internationally acclaimed Blues artist, traversing countries with his guitars that he had named Lucille after a woman who had caused quite a spark, literally! In 1949, BB had put his own life to risk and rushed into a burning nightclub to save a guitar. The flames were started by two men fighting over a woman named Lucille.