MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Goodbye Kanye West, hello Ye: Judge approves name change request

The name change now means the Grammy-winning rapper and producer no longer has a last or middle name. His previous full name was Kanye Omari West.

AFP
October 19, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
Source: AFP

Source: AFP

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is now officially Ye.

Just Ye.

A Los Angeles judge granted the 44-year-old's name change request, a communications officer at the Los Angeles Superior Court told AFP on Monday.

The mercurial performer had filed the request in August, citing "personal reasons."

The name change now means the Grammy-winning rapper and producer no longer has a last or middle name. His previous full name was Kanye Omari West.

Close

In 2018 Ye released an album by the same name, a moniker he's long used as a nickname.

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it's I'm you, I'm us, it's us," he said that year in a radio interview.

"It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything."

Also in August, Ye released a two-hour, 27-track album "Donda," which dropped after weeks of delay and several stadium-filled public listening sessions.

The spotlight recently has shone on Ye more for his personal life than his art, after his partner of nearly a decade, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce earlier this year.

Before the news broke, their union had been dogged for months by reports of marital difficulties. Last year Ye launched an improbable and ultimately failed presidential bid.
AFP
Tags: #Entertainment #Kanye West #trending #ye
first published: Oct 19, 2021 12:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.