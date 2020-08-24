Good news in the theatre space as multiplex stocks rally and cinemas look to open in September

There is some positive news in the theatre space.

First, is the confidence among investors for multiplex stocks like PVR and INOX which are seeing strong rally despite no business for over five months.

The stocks of PVR and INOX have seen 42 percent and 49 percent jump respectively in their share prices in August when compared to May.

On May 4, PVR and INOX stocks were trading at Rs 942 and Rs 207 which on August 20 rose to Rs 1,347 and Rs 309 respectively.

According to investors, it is the cost-cutting measures these companies have taken in times of COVID-19 and sufficient liquidity that is keeping them confident about these multiplex stocks.

Recently, PVR completed its Rs 300 crore rights issue which had opened for subscription on July 17.

The company had informed that the rights issue saw a strong response from the shareholders which resulted in an oversubscription of 2.24 times.

PVR's rights issue which had closed on July 31 received an application for 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 672 crore. The offer size offered was Rs 300 crore, an equivalent of 38 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 784 per share.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol on August 11, Nitin Sood, Chief Financial Officer, PVR Ltd, had said that money raised through the rights issue will be used for meeting working capital needs (like cinema maintenance, electricity) and partly for debt repayment obligations.

He had added that PVR approximately has Rs 150 crore of debt repayments due for the remaining part of the year.

As for INOX, it is a debt-free company.

Research analysts are of the opinion that once theatres resume business audiences will be back to cinema halls as for big offerings theatres still remain the preferred place.

So far, big films like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 are waiting for a theatrical release. These films may get a clear picture soon as it is expected that the government will allow cinemas to reopen in September during the fourth phase of unlocking.

However, no announcement by the government has been made so far.

Once theatres reopen, it is likely that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will be the first big offering from Hollywood to screen in theatres along with smaller films.

Films like Sooryavanshi and 83 will release in theatres for Diwali and Christmas.