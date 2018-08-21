Gold’s glittering box office show makes sports films the latest winning formula for Bollywood

Bollywood has taken a fancy to the lives of India's sporting stars. With nearly a dozen sports-based movie releases over past couple of years and many more lined-up, the film industry has concocted a fresh recipe for success while also stimulating the minds of moviegoers with the country’s sporting feats.

Little wonder then that Gold, the latest offering in this rising genre also glittered at the box office. In just five days of release, the movie cornered double-digit earnings of Rs 71 crore.

Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Soorma based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh also enjoyed a decent run at the box office with collections of Rs 31.74 crore.

While sports films in India were not a commonplace a few years back things changed after the release of Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India then elevated the genre to another level.

With sports gaining momentum in Bollywood, more and more stories based on the lives of sports personalities are finding their way on to the big screen.

Dangal was one such movie that not only set a benchmark for Indian films but also for sports movies. Not based on India’s favourite sports but on wrestling, the film’s success came as a surprise. The lives of the Phogat sisters on the silver screen, who Dangal-ed their way to become world-class wrestlers, earned Rs 2,000 crore.

An important trend that needs special mention in sports-based films in Bollywood is the triumph of human spirits or the success of the underdog which has been the winning formula for this genre.

Other performance of sports films shows that filmmakers have struck gold by telling tales of legendary sportspersons.

When ace cricketer MS Dhoni’s life unfurled on celluloid in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, it did business worth Rs 157.32 crore in India alone.

A documentary on Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, did not disappoint either and grabbed Rs 50.89 crore.

Olympic boxing champion Mary Kom’s biopic starring Priyanka Chopra stood strong at the box office and raked in Rs 73.72 crore.

More films in the list include Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Azhar and Paan Singh Tomar that minted Rs 140.86 crore, Rs 42.73 crore and Rs 19.68 crore, respectively.

These successful ventures have opened a new market for Bollywood and more and more filmmakers are looking at the sports arena for inspiration. Few projects on the cards include Amol Gupte’s film on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The project will go on floors later this year.

Two other badminton stars have caught Bollywood’s attention. Fox Star Studios, along with Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment, has announced a film on the life of Pullela Gopichand.

Reports suggest the actor Sonu Sood is producing a film on PV Sindhu.

The memorable 1983 cricket World Cup will come alive on the big screen in Kabir Khan’s directorial, which will release on April 10, 2020.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures has shown interest in telling the tale of another sportsperson from the cricketing world, Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Other such projects include a biopic on hockey player Dhyan Chand, legendary athlete PT Usha, shooter Abhinav Bindra and Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.