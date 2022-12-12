 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Golden Globes to unveil nominations as censured awards eye comeback

AFP
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

The Golden Globes awards will take place in Beverly Hills on January 10.

Boycotted by A-listers and studios last year, the Golden Globes will attempt to rebuild their reputation as one of Hollywood's top award shows with organizers unveiling this year's nominees on Monday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the film and television awards, has scrambled to reform itself since long-harbored criticisms of the group's practices went public in early 2021.

Tinseltown completely distanced itself from the Globes last January over voters' lack of diversity, alleged corruption and lack of professionalism, and the show took place behind closed doors.

But broadcaster NBC has gambled that it is time to bring back the glitzy gala, which will take place in Beverly Hills on January 10.

Tinseltown is waiting to see which stars will show up. Much of that will depend on who is nominated.

Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are both seen as strong contenders this awards season for their lead roles in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "The Whale," respectively.