Golden Globes to unveil nominations as censured awards eye comeback

Boycotted by A-listers and studios last year, the Golden Globes will attempt to rebuild their reputation as one of Hollywood's top award shows with organizers unveiling this year's nominees on Monday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the film and television awards, has scrambled to reform itself since long-harbored criticisms of the group's practices went public in early 2021.

Tinseltown completely distanced itself from the Globes last January over voters' lack of diversity, alleged corruption and lack of professionalism, and the show took place behind closed doors.

But broadcaster NBC has gambled that it is time to bring back the glitzy gala, which will take place in Beverly Hills on January 10.

Tinseltown is waiting to see which stars will show up. Much of that will depend on who is nominated.

Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are both seen as strong contenders this awards season for their lead roles in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "The Whale," respectively.

But Cruise last year returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA in protest at its behavior, and Fraser has said he will not attend the awards if he is nominated. "It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite," Fraser told GQ last month. Fraser has alleged that a former HFPA president, Philip Berk, sexually assaulted him at an industry event in 2003. Berk denies the incident, and has since been expelled from the group for calling Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement." In response to last year's controversy, HFPA expanded its voting body to include people with more diverse backgrounds, banned members from accepting gifts, and halted its in-person press conferences with stars, which were often derided for the improper behavior of some members. "This is really not the old HFPA anymore," president Helen Hoehne recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "I respect Brendan Fraser's decision... And I personally, sincerely hope there's a way for us to move forward and we are able to regain Mr Fraser's trust, along with the trust of the entire entertainment community," she added. Still, powerful Hollywood publicists remain divided over the Globes, with some expressing skepticism about the reforms -- and a reluctance to return to the event with their stars. A plan by US billionaire Todd Boehly to spin off the awards show into a for-profit entity and pay salaries to members has raised eyebrows. Spielberg leads pack

The Golden Globes honor both film and television. Unlike the Oscars, the show divides its movies into "drama" and "comedy or musical" categories -- hence boosting the star power by increasing the number of nominees. Steven Spielberg's deeply personal "The Fabelmans" is widely seen as the drama frontrunner. Other contenders include Cruise's long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel, Baz Luhrmann's rock-and-roll biopic "Elvis," and "Women Talking," a book adaptation about sexual abuse in a religious colony. "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Michelle Yeoh's highly original sci-fi set in a tax office, which became a word-of-mouth hit early in the year, is tipped in the comedy film categories. So are star-studded whodunnit sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and Irish black comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin." Fraser and Austin Butler, the 31-year-old actor who plays Presley in "Elvis," are expected to land drama acting nominations, as is Cate Blanchett as a ruthless classical conductor in "Tar." On the comedy side, Yeoh and "Banshees" star Colin Farrell are among the favorites. "Lopez vs. Lopez" stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez will present the nominations for the 80th Golden Globes on NBC's "Today" program from 1335 GMT Monday.

AFP

READ MORE