    Golden Globes to return to NBC in January after year off-air

    NBC, the Hollywood Press Association and dick clark productions on Tuesday made the Globes’ return official. The 80th Golden Globes will be held on January 10, airing both on NBC and Peacock.

    Associated Press
    September 20, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST

    After a year spent off-air, the Golden Globe Awards are returning to NBC in January, when the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association will seek a primetime comeback.

    For the past year and half, Hollywood has effectively boycotted the Globes, for years one of the most-watched award shows after the Academy Awards. But after the Los Angeles Times reported ahead of the 2021 broadcast that the HFPA’s 87 members of non-American journalists included no Black members, studios, publicists and stars said they would cease participating in the Globes. Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe awards.

    Since then, the HFPA has reorganized itself, revamped its membership and enacted reforms designed to curtail the kinds of unethical behavior the group has long been criticized for. The HFPA added new members, including six Black voting members, and recently added 103 international, nonmember voters.

    “We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal.

    NBC had reason to want to get the Globes back on the air. In 2018, the network signed an eight-year deal to continue airing the awards through 2026. Citing the HFPA’s ongoing reforms, NBC elected not to televise the previous Golden Globes in January. The organization went ahead announcing awards, anyway, in an untelevised and little-noticed gathering unattended by nominees.

    Whether NBC’s endorsement will be enough to return the Globes to Hollywood’s good graces, however, remains to be seen. Nominations to the Globes will be announced on December 12.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #dick clark productions #Golden Globes #Hollywood Press Association #NBC
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 10:09 pm
