Golden Globes to announce nominees before a return to TV

New York Times
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

NBC canceled the 2022 telecast amid an ethics, finance and diversity scandal involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the unorthodox organization that bestows the Globes.

The companies behind the tarnished Golden Globe Awards are pushing forward with a rehabilitation effort Monday, announcing nominations for a televised ceremony on Jan. 10.

Who will show up to collect the trophies is another matter.

NBC canceled the 2022 telecast amid an ethics, finance and diversity scandal involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the unorthodox organization that bestows the Globes. Citing extensive HFPA reforms, NBC in September agreed to return the ceremony to its air for an 80th installment — under a one-year trial. For the first time, the show will also be available simultaneously online, through Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

Most movie studios view the Globes telecast and accompanying red carpet spectacle as crucial marketing opportunities for winter films, especially dramas, which have been struggling at the box office. But not everyone in Hollywood is eager for the Globes to return. Publicists and agents say that some stars — those with the most to gain from the exposure — have an open mind, while others want the Globes to be retired forever.

Kelly Bush Novak, CEO of ID, a leading Hollywood publicity and marketing firm, said she would encourage clients to participate, in part because she expected Globe voters to recognize a diverse group of artists. “Many of us — in a truly collective effort — held the organization accountable, and many of us are encouraged by the strides and commitment that have resulted,” Novak said. (She added, however, that more work needed to be done.)

Last year, after the Los Angeles Times enumerated the foreign press association’s well-known but long-overlooked lapses, Tom Cruise returned his Globe trophies. More recently, Brendan Fraser, who has received rave reviews for his performance as a morbidly obese man in “The Whale,” said he would not attend the ceremony if nominated. In 2018, Fraser accused a then-member of the HFPA of groping him in 2003, which the member denied.