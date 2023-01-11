Golden Globes 2023 winners full list: 'Naatu Naatu' Best Song, Full list of winners

The Golden Globes made a comeback as films, from Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" to "Top Gun" and "Avatar" sequels, competes for top honours. The awards were taken off air last year amid controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the Beverly Hills gala.

Here is the full list of winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards:

FILM

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

Original Song: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR", music by MM Keeravani. Austin Butler wins Golden Globe for best drama actor for "Elvis". TV Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Moneycontrol News

