Golden Globes 2023: Naatu Naatu’s Pan-Indian ‘mystery composer’ and his six iconic Hindi film songs

Tanushree Ghosh
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

Recognition, at last. This is MM Keeravani 2.0, resurrected by director-cousin SS Rajamouli. Keeravani 1.0 — in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi film music world — was synonymous with haunting love songs, especially in the post-RD Burman decade. Here are six of his iconic Hindi-film songs from the 1990s-2000s. He was Pan-India in the pre-internet era

MM Keeravani, MM Kreem and Maragathamani are all aliases of the same music composer who just won India its first Golden Globes award with his 'Naatu Naatu' song from 'RRR', in the Best Original Song category in 2023 Golden Globes. (Photo: Twitter)

The Golden Globes 2023 Awards have been announced. The rip-roaring Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s global blockbuster RRR has won India its very first Golden Globes nomination and very first Golden Globes award, in the Best Original Song category, though RRR didn’t win the Best Picture — Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language). History has been made. Not sure about Vishwaguru just yet, but it is, undeniably, an instance of India’s soft power: the power of song and dance. Just what the West prescribed. And, at long last, a much deserved global recognition for its underrated, underappreciated composer. The film’s tag line is ‘An MM Keeravani Musical’.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2023: Is RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ win India's Vishwaguru moment? No, it isn't a great song

Though, Naatu Naatu is more of an action sequence set to music than a song sequence, as is traditionally known, and their lies the song’s allure. First came the visual, then the beat, then the song. Keeravani has also said in interviews that the other songs from the RRR album are more emotional than Naatu Naatu. His best compositions, though, are in the past. And maybe this win, will bring to light his decade-defining discography from the 1990s-2000s. His then melodies carried Carnatic influences with Western arrangement.

Pause. Rewind to the 1990s, when a whole generation of Indians were growing up listening to the film songs by a mysterious composer, who hailed from south India. His songs were sensuous, haunting. They became anthems for the young, from those head over heels or lovelorn. And in many, these assertions were made by the women. Those earworms became our caller tunes, ringtones, lullabies to hum to, salve for barren hearts. Even the unfeeling twitched.

If MM Keeravani 2.0 is the one resurrected by director-cousin SS Rajamouli with epic diptych Baahubali (The Beginning, 2015, and The Conclusion, 2017), though the two have a 20-year cinematic partnership, Keeravani 1.0 was synonymous with love songs, sweet pathos, in the decade that suddenly lost his icon, RD Burman. In the post-Pancham era, there was enough vacuum to be filled by creators of the love song. MM Kreem was one such. Pancham died the year his last film released, 1942: A Love Story (1994). The same year, the Nagarjuna-starrer Telugu film Criminal released, which was dubbed into Hindi the next year, and with that a new composer was introduced to the Hindi film world.

But the faceless composer was not a popular name like Ilaiyaraaja or AR Rahman even though his sound was equally competent, mellifluous and fresh. Who was he? Another south Indian, perhaps. They were making the melodies then. And south Indian indeed he was. But which of the four states of south India did he belong to? Even when the film songs, across languages, had an instant recall, the film credits always carried a different name. He was MM Keeravani in Telugu films, Maragathamani in Tamil and Malayalam films, and MM Kreem in Hindi films. Kreem, or the phonetic cream, struck a comic and memorable chord with younger listeners up north, those who cared to know about composers.

One part of India or one film industry had little clue about what the other parts were producing, or who the creators were. When poet-lyricist Nida Fazli went looking for MM Kreem down south, according to a Film Companion article, he couldn’t find Kreem. And was appalled to know that the same music composer had three aliases (something inspired from author Stephen King, who had two), and remarked: "Do you think of yourself as God?"