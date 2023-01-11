Shah Rukh Khan on 'RRR' win at Golden Globes: 'Woke up, started dancing to Naatu Naatu'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was among those who congratulated SS Rajamouli after his epic film, “RRR” created history by becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe Award for the best original song motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu”.

“Sir, just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards and making India so proud,” Khan tweeted, quote-tweeting a post by Rajamouli in which the latter appreciated the trailer of Khan’s upcoming film “Pathaan”.

On Tuesday, Khan had replied to a tweet by “RRR” Ram Charan on “Pathaan” trailer. “When your ‘RRR’ team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it,” he had told the Telugu star.

The film’s Telugu track “Naatu Naatu” was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Keeravani accepted the Golden Globes trophy and thanked Rajamouli for his "vision".

The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track - choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava.

“RRR” is among the Indian films that are in the list of 301 titles eligible for the Oscars in various categories. The hit film released on March 25, 2022 across 10,000 screens globally. It was the third highest-grossing Indian movie, with Rs 1,111 crore in global box office collections.

The film follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE