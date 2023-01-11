 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Golden Globes 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ win is India's Vishwaguru moment and yet it isn't a great song

Tanushree Ghosh
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

India's first ever Golden Globe win feeds into its geopolitical 'Vishwaguru' stance. Such a global craze for a song was not seen even when 'Jai ho' won the Oscars. There's wider acceptance of anti-colonial narratives like 'RRR' now in the Western world. Here's more about the composer and how the winning song got made

The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

The rip-roaring rouser Naatu Naatu (Naacho Naacho in Hindi) has brought a rare global attention on India. It has been making people around the world dance to its tune, and now has a reason to dance at home with India’s first Golden Globe win.

The international award season kicked off with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where SS Rajamouli’s RRR has bagged the Best Song (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu in what is a bolt out of the blue.

The other nominees in this category were: “Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This was the first time ever that an Indian film song was nominated in the Golden Globes. That was the first win.

The song is not a dance sequence, but was conceptualised as a competitive action sequence, and hence, perhaps, that has been a greater allure of the song. “Every other song in RRR is emotional except Naatu Naatu,” Keeravani said in an interview. For the West, song and dance are synonymous with India and Indian entertainment. RRR's song win feeds into India's geopolitical 'Vishwaguru' stance. Such a global craze for was not seen even when 'Jai ho' won the Oscars in 2009 from the poverty-porn film 'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008), made by a White director.

There is a wider acceptance, especially among the younger generation and the White world, of anti-colonial narratives. And RRR's fictional world, with two freedom fighters as protagonists bringing the White oppressors (the British) down, in the film and also in the song, Naatu Naatu, is a epoch-defining moment — much like British prime minister Rishi Sunak becoming the premier of the land of his ancestors' oppressors — if there ever was a historical moment in which an RRR would be acceptable, it is now. An irrefutable history has been made, even though Naatu Naatu may not hold a candle to its composer MM Keeravani's soulful compositions from the 1990s. Reason why, maybe, Naatu Naatu is not in the Grammys. But it is now less of a dark horse and more likely to be a frontrunner for the final five slots in Oscars.

The 20-year-long team of Telugu director Rajamouli and his music director MM Keeravani has achieved a never-seen-before feat. RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju, is the first Indian film to be nominated at the awards.