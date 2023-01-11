Golden Globes 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ win is India's Vishwaguru moment and yet it isn't a great song

The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

The rip-roaring rouser Naatu Naatu (Naacho Naacho in Hindi) has brought a rare global attention on India. It has been making people around the world dance to its tune, and now has a reason to dance at home with India’s first Golden Globe win.

The international award season kicked off with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where SS Rajamouli’s RRR has bagged the Best Song (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu in what is a bolt out of the blue.

The other nominees in this category were: “Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This was the first time ever that an Indian film song was nominated in the Golden Globes. That was the first win.

The song is not a dance sequence, but was conceptualised as a competitive action sequence, and hence, perhaps, that has been a greater allure of the song. “Every other song in RRR is emotional except Naatu Naatu,” Keeravani said in an interview. For the West, song and dance are synonymous with India and Indian entertainment. RRR's song win feeds into India's geopolitical 'Vishwaguru' stance. Such a global craze for was not seen even when 'Jai ho' won the Oscars in 2009 from the poverty-porn film 'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008), made by a White director.

There is a wider acceptance, especially among the younger generation and the White world, of anti-colonial narratives. And RRR's fictional world, with two freedom fighters as protagonists bringing the White oppressors (the British) down, in the film and also in the song, Naatu Naatu, is a epoch-defining moment — much like British prime minister Rishi Sunak becoming the premier of the land of his ancestors' oppressors — if there ever was a historical moment in which an RRR would be acceptable, it is now. An irrefutable history has been made, even though Naatu Naatu may not hold a candle to its composer MM Keeravani's soulful compositions from the 1990s. Reason why, maybe, Naatu Naatu is not in the Grammys. But it is now less of a dark horse and more likely to be a frontrunner for the final five slots in Oscars.

The 20-year-long team of Telugu director Rajamouli and his music director MM Keeravani has achieved a never-seen-before feat. RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju, is the first Indian film to be nominated at the awards.

Despite the fact that the film is so rooted in Indian culture, it's doing well internationally. In an interview, Rajamouli attributed the reason for this global thunderous success to 'RRR's' unapologetic heroism and its action sequences. The said song has a vociferous cheerleading squad in the US and around the world. Most recently, on Monday, as Chinese Theatre screening witnessed an ecstatic 900-strong American crowd, which sold out the screening in 93 seconds.

Rajamouli attributes his visual approach to a single tenet: treating action and musical sequences with the same understanding. “They have to convey emotion to the audience,” he says in an Indiewire interview. While the visual elements of his dance scenes all work in tandem, the first part of his process is allowing Keeravani to create music that tells an action-driven story, a step that precedes Rajamouli even mentioning his dance numbers to his cinematographer, KK Senthil Kumar, and his choreographer, Prem Rakshith. In the RRR scene that leads into Naatu Naatu, “Bheem (Ram Charan) is being humiliated, he’s an innocent guy. He’s a great dancer, but he’s in a completely unfamiliar world. So, when Ram (NT Rama Rao Jr) comes and helps him, I want the audience to feel their anger. They can’t fight because of the situation that they’re in, but I’m bringing this song which is supposed to give me the satisfaction of a fight. [Keeravani and I] had a lot of discussion on that,” he’d said.

MM Keeravani co-wrote the song with lyricist Chandrabose.

TikTok may have been banned in India but the platform actually helped push the Indian film. Homemade clips set to Naatu Naatu propelled the movie’s US domestic box-office success, according to the film’s makers.

They couldn’t shoot in India during the pandemic, so Rajamouli took the crew to Kiev, in Ukraine, where the song was shot. The iconic step, taking the world by storm, is “actually an easy step”, Ram Charan has said in interviews, but Rajamouli took 18 takes of the step, as he peered into the camera monitor, so that the synchronisation between Charan and NTR Jr is on point.

While both actors are good dancers, Rajamouli wanted to keep the steps simple so that people can do it. Like two friends doing it. The 6/8 beat is superfast – a more Indian and African than Western, and more south Indian than north Indian, acknowledges the composer in a Variety interview.

The last time an Indian composer was nominated for a best song Oscar was in 2009, when AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar won the 81st Academy Award for Jai Ho from Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire. A song from a movie that truly emerged from out of Indian film culture. And this time, there is no exoticisation of India’s poverty and slums, but rather of an India, made of its freedom fighters, like the protagonists, who retaliated the British to win its freedom and, metaphorically, an Indian film that has danced its way to claim its space, and piece of the pie, on the global stage.

MM Keeravani is three-time National Award winning Rajamouli’s cousin.

Rajamouli's earliest RRR conversations with Keeravani were simply about not repeating themselves creatively, and avoiding the sounds of their previous project, the bombastic two-film action epic Baahubali (The Beginning, 2015, and The Conclusion, 2017).

In November 2021, RRR became a viral sensation before anyone had seen its trailer. All it took was a mere 10 seconds of footage from the delirious dance number Naatu Naatu, the full version of which surpassed expectations when the 3-hour Tollywood action epic arrived in March.

In an Indiewire article, “When the duo collaborated on Rajamouli’s debut feature, the college comedy Student No. 1 (starring another frequent collaborator, NTR Jr), Keeravani was given carte blanche, the producer’s trusting his then decade-plus track record in the Telugu film industry. The novice Rajamouli, meanwhile, had no input whatsoever on the sound of his debut musical. That would change after the resounding success of “Student No. 1,” with Rajamouli being granted full oversight on their follow-up, the mythologically-inspired action drama Simhadri in 2003. One of his earliest edicts? Asking Keeravani to create a riff on a song he really liked: Rednex’s country-inspired ’90s Eurodance track Cotton Eye Joe. Keeravani, who calls the song one of his favourites, was happy to oblige.” Keeravani’s compositions would have plenty of Western influence over the years, and he would go on to be a key part of all 12 of Rajamouli’s films. “Working with Rajamouli is like writing notes without a pen and paper,” Keeravani added.

As Keeravani said: “The internet was not very popular, so many of us kept resorting to taking the texture of popular songs and adapting them in our own way. But after the advent of the internet and exposure to world music, it begs some criticism. Many of us were doing it. It happens sometimes: if you like something, you want to imitate it.”

If Western tunes inspired and propelled Keeravan's early-day compositions, today the tables have turned and life comes a full circle with him taking on the Western world and making it dance to his tune. And, no matter which side you are on — good, bad, or ugly — Naatu Naatu may not be a musical genius but it is India's moment in time, one nobody can take away from it and, a rarity that will not come around in a long time to come.