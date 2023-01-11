'Paradigm shift': AR Rahman as 'RRR' wins Golden Globes win for 'Naatu Naatu'

Congratulations poured in from all quarters for filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the “RRR” team after the magnum opus won a historic Golden Globe Award 2023 for the best original song motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu”. This is the first time an Indian film has won a Golden Globe Award.

Calling it a “paradigm shift”, music legend AR Rahman congratulated composer MM Keeravani and Rajamouli.

“Incredible... Paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team,” Rahman tweeted.

Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela, whose son Ram Charan starred in RRR, was among the first to tweet his congratulations.

Soon after the award for “Naatu Naatu” was announced, in a bittersweet moment, “RRR” lost the Golden Globes to Argentina's historical drama "Argentina 1985" in the "best picture-non English" category.

The Golden Globes made a comeback as films, from Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" to "Top Gun" and "Avatar" sequels, competed for top honours. The awards were taken off air last year amid controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the Beverly Hills gala.

"RRR" released on March 25, 2022 across 10,000 screens globally. It was the third highest-grossing Indian movie, with Rs 1,111 crore in global box office collections. It is an epic saga set in pre-independence India and is based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries.

