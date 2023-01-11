Golden Globes 2023: 'RRR' loses Best Motion Picture Non-English to 'Argentina 1985'

'RRR', which released on March 24, had a spectacular run at the box office.

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" lost the Golden Globes to Argentina's historical drama "Argentina 1985" in the "best picture-non English" category. The announcement came minutes after the Indian film bagged the Best Song (Motion Picture) for "Naatu Naatu" in a historic first Golden Globe award for an Indian film.

"Argentina, 1985", directed by Santiago Mitre, is based on real events and follows the events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

The other nominees in "best picture-non English "category were Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

"RRR" released on March 25, 2022 across 10,000 screens globally. It was the third highest-grossing Indian movie, with Rs 1,111 crore in global box office collections. It is an epic saga set in pre-independence India and is based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries.

Experts said the film succeeded in striking a chord with the audience.

Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award for "Naatu Naatu" in Los Angeles, saying he was happy the song had bagged the attention of international audience. Also in LA for the awards ceremony are SS Rajamouli and the film’s stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Twitter erupted in joy after news of the song's historic win broke. Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela, whose son Ram Charan starred in RRR, was among the first to tweet his congratulations.

"Incredible ..Paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu, from all Indians and your fans. Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team," music legend AR Rahman tweeted.