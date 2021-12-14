MARKET NEWS

English
Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Squid Game, Belfast, Succession get big nods

Golden Globes organisers, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has been under fire over allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Golden Globes 2022: Korean thriller 'Squid Game' has been nominated in three categories.

Nominations for the Golden Globes for film and television were announced on Monday. "Belfast" and "The Power of the Dog" topped the nominations, as the troubled awards seek to shrug off a Hollywood boycott over ethical lapses.

Other nominees for best picture, drama, are sci-fi epic "Dune", the family drama "CODA" and Reinaldo Marcus Green's tennis biopic "King Richard".

Netflix dominated the film nominees with 17 nods in total. HBO's "Succession" led the TV section with five nominations, including nods for best drama and best actor in a drama series. Korean thriller "Squid Game" has been nominated in three categories.

The comedy or musical picks for best picture were: "Don't Look Up", "Licorice Pizza", Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story", "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" and "Cyrano".

The organisers, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time, there was no televised morning-show live spot or any immediate celebrity celebrations. Rapper Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat during a live stream on the Globes's YouTube page.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been under fire over allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption. Studios including Warner Bros, Netflix and Amazon are refusing to work with them, and television network NBC has dropped its Globes broadcast next month, meaning A-listers are unlikely to attend whatever form of ceremony is held.

The Golden Globes have traditionally been second in importance only to the Oscars in Hollywood's film award season, but their future has been plunged into doubt.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Golden Globes #Squid Game #succession
first published: Dec 14, 2021 09:19 am

