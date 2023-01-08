 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Golden Globe Awards 2023: 'RRR' and other key nominees

AFP
Jan 08, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

"The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" lead the pack with 8 and 6 nominations.

The Golden Globe Awards will be handed out on the morning of January 11, according to Indian time.

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Tuesday.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" -- a dark comedy about the abrupt end of a friendship on a tiny Irish island during the 1920s -- leads all films with eight nominations, followed by surreal sci-fi flick "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at six.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the Globes, which return to television after last year's industry-wide boycott of the event, and kick off an awards season that culminates with the Oscars on March 12.

Best film, drama

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"