Golden Globes 2023: How ‘Naatu Naatu’ was shot in a palace in Ukraine during the pandemic

Sowmya Rajendran
Jan 14, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

The making of ‘Naatu Naatu’: How the RRR song was shot at the Mariinsky Palace, and how Indian students in Ukraine became extras in the energetic song that was shot before the Russia-Ukraine war.

Location agent Natarajan Ramji at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, where "Naatu Naatu" was shot in 2021.

M.M. Keeravani’s win at the 80th Golden Globes for Best Original Score is a huge recognition for the veteran composer. The energetic ‘Naatu Naatu’ number from S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR that celebrates India’s cultural identity is among the highlights of the wildly popular film. You’ve heard the song and danced to it, but do you know how it was made?

Keeravani, known as M.M. Kreem in Bollywood and Maragathamani in the Tamil film industry, has composed music for close to 200 films in different languages. ‘Naatu Naatu’, penned by lyricist Chandrabose in Telugu, reportedly took 19 months to write, and Keeravani is said to have composed 10 to 20 variations of it. The song, sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, went viral instantly when it was released on YouTube. It appears at a pivotal moment in the film when its two heroes (played by Ram Charan and Junior NTR) stand up to a British man who tries to humiliate them.

The dance that accompanies the song was instrumental in furthering its reach. But it was no mean task to shoot it. For one, the coronavirus pandemic was raging across the world in 2021 and many countries had imposed strict travel restrictions. ‘Naatu Naatu’, choreographed by Prem Rakshith and conceived as a ballroom dance, had to look like it was shot in India of the early 1900s since that’s the time period of the film. When veteran location agent Natarajan Ramji got the call from S.S. Rajamouli to help him find a suitable place to shoot the song, he didn’t hesitate to say yes. His daughter’s engagement ceremony was on the cards, but Ramji knew he couldn’t turn down Rajamouli.

“The pandemic struck when the movie was still being made and large portions of it were yet to be filmed, including this very important song. The location for the song had to look like 1900s Delhi. The buildings had to look like they were from that era,” said Ramji.

Apart from actors Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Olivia Morris, Rajamouli wanted at least a hundred British-looking dancers for the song, another hundred Indian junior artists, a 50-piece professional orchestra, and 20 vintage cars – a tall order during the pandemic when governments frowned upon any kind of crowding anywhere. Most importantly, all this had to fit within the budget.