Gold review: Alphonse Puthren’s comedy has the glitter but isn’t gold

Sowmya Rajendran
Dec 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

The Prithviraj, Nayanthara comedy is disappointing.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Gold'. (Image: Screengrab/Magic Frames)

Seven years ago, Alphonse Puthren struck gold at the box office with Premam, his coming-of-age romance drama. While there was nothing unusual about its premise – a young man falling in and out of love at various stages of his life – it was Puthren’s unique treatment that made the film stand out. There was zest and spontaneity in almost every frame of Premam, making it a phenomenal hit not just in Kerala but in other states too. The expectations from Gold, therefore, were through the roof.

The Prithviraj and Nayanthara starrer has Puthren’s signature all over it. The fun edits, the overlay text, the visuals of insects, the caricaturish characters, the urgency that the cinematography conveys with disruptive shots, the dialogues that sound unrehearsed, the energetic background score – it’s all there. Yet, the film feels strained and laboured, the opposite of what it wants to achieve.

Joshi (an adequate Prithviraj) runs a cellphone shop at a mall. His mother (Mallika Sukumaran) wakes him up one morning, telling him that someone has parked a Bolero blocking their driveway. The Bolero is loaded with speakers – or so it seems. This is an intriguing beginning. Who abandoned the vehicle there and why? How is Joshi going to get it out?

The Bolero is like a fishbone stuck in the throat, and Puthren, who also wrote the film, exaggerates the absurdity of the situation. The moment when Joshi discovers what’s actually in the Bolero puts a smile on your face. He’s listening to ‘Kanneer Poovinte’ from Kireedam (1989), a tragic drama about a young man who is forced by circumstances to become a criminal. In the film, the song appears when Sethumadhavan (Mohanlal) firmly turns away from the innocence and joy of his old life. Joshi, too, is on the brink of such a moment – except that he doesn’t know it yet. The zany ‘Thanne Thanne’ that follows his discovery is in sharp contrast to the poignance of ‘Kanneer Poovinte’, and plays up the film’s parodying tone.

Puthren clearly enjoys a great amount of goodwill in the industry because a galaxy of well-known faces walk in and out of the frames with very little to do (Vinay Forrt still leaves a mark). Cameos can be enjoyable but when there are too many of them, it turns the film into a parade. It appears as though Puthren dreamed up entertaining names for his characters – like ‘Baazigar’ without the ‘gar’ (the man’s name is Baazi) or ‘New Gen Gunda’ – and left the rest as ‘fill in the blanks’ for the actors when they turned up for the shoot.