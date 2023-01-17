 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95. All about the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Gina Lollobrigida was dubbed "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World" in 1955 by Italians after her signature movie "La Donna Piu Bella del Mondo".

Gina Lollobrigida began her career in beauty contests, posing for the covers of magazines and making brief appearances in minor films.

Italian film legend Luigia ‘Gina’ Lollobrigida, dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” died on Monday at 95. An actress, photojournalist and politician, Lollobrigida achieved international fame and stardom after starring in high-profile movies with A-list Hollywood stars and was adored for her wit and humour.

Early life

Gina Lollobrigida was born in Subiaco in Lazio to a furniture manufacturer and his wife on July 4, 1927. She had three sisters; the youngest of them died in 2011. Lollobrigida was studying sculpture while juggling some modelling and participated successfully in several beauty contests in her youth. She started her movie star career young and began with minor roles in Italian movies.

Acting Career

Her entry into acting was by accident, she said, that Italian filmmakers gave her a whopping sum of money to rope her in. Lollobrigida brought a much need glamour and wit and humour into cinema after the second World War. She starred opposite actor Humphrey Bogart in her breakthrough movie "Beat the Devil" in 1953 and was best known for Luigi Comencini's 1953 classic "Bread, Love and Dreams", and Jean Delannoy's 1956 "The Hunchback of Notre Dame".

She played the queen in "Solomon and Sheba" in 1959 and a single mother in "Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell". One of her last appearances was a cameo in an Italian film in 2011.