Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95. All about the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’

Italian film legend Luigia ‘Gina’ Lollobrigida, dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” died on Monday at 95. An actress, photojournalist and politician, Lollobrigida achieved international fame and stardom after starring in high-profile movies with A-list Hollywood stars and was adored for her wit and humour.

Early life

Gina Lollobrigida was born in Subiaco in Lazio to a furniture manufacturer and his wife on July 4, 1927. She had three sisters; the youngest of them died in 2011. Lollobrigida was studying sculpture while juggling some modelling and participated successfully in several beauty contests in her youth. She started her movie star career young and began with minor roles in Italian movies.

Acting Career

Her entry into acting was by accident, she said, that Italian filmmakers gave her a whopping sum of money to rope her in. Lollobrigida brought a much need glamour and wit and humour into cinema after the second World War. She starred opposite actor Humphrey Bogart in her breakthrough movie "Beat the Devil" in 1953 and was best known for Luigi Comencini's 1953 classic "Bread, Love and Dreams", and Jean Delannoy's 1956 "The Hunchback of Notre Dame".

She played the queen in "Solomon and Sheba" in 1959 and a single mother in "Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell". One of her last appearances was a cameo in an Italian film in 2011.

She got numerous awards and nominations and was soon in her career dubbed "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World" in 1955 by Italians after her signature movie "La Donna Piu Bella del Mondo". Affectionately known as "La Lollo", she had a long-standing rivalry with fellow Italian actor Sophia Loren "La Loren" and they often slighted each other in interviews. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. Photojournalism career Lollobrigida returned to sculpture photojournalism by the 1970’s and won seven David di Donatello awards during her career, Italy's Oscar equivalent. She even got a scoop interview and photo shoot with Cuban leader Fidel Castro and has snapped several high profile people in her life including former prime minister Indira Gandhi. She also briefly tried politics and ran unsuccessfully, for a seat in the European Parliament in 1999. She attempted again in 2022 but failed. Personal life Suited by several high-profile people, Lollobrigida was a sex symbol who said much later in her life that she had “many lovers”. She was married in her early 20s to a Slovenian doctor Milko Skofic, with whom she had a son. They divorced in 1971. In 2006, the 79-year-old Lollobrigida announced plans to marry her Spanish partner Javier Rigau Rafols, 34 years her junior, but they split up a year later. She accused him of having tricked her into signing documents allowing him to marry her by proxy, with a stand-in, in a 2013 civil ceremony in Spain. The marriage was annulled a court in 2019. Death Regarded as one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Lollobrigida died of undisclosed reasons at 95. She remained quite active in her public life despite her age and made social appearances too. Her funeral will be held on Thursday in a church. (With inputs from AFP)

Moneycontrol News

