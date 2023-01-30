English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: LIVE: Tech Mahindra Q3 Results | Management Commentary
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Gerard Butler says he 'almost killed' Hilary Swank on 'P.S. I Love You' sets

    While filming one of the scenes in which Gerard Butler had to dance in suspenders, the actor said he hurt Hilary Swank badly in her head and 'cut her open'.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

    "P.S. I Love You' features Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank in lead roles.

    Hollywood star Gerard Butler has revealed that he accidentally slashed co-star Hilary Swank's head during the shoot of their 2007 romantic drama "P.S. I Love You".

    Directed by Richard LaGravenese from a screenplay he penned with Steven Rogers, "P.S. I Love You" was based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Cecelia Ahern. It featured Butler and Swank in the lead roles of Gerry and Holly.

    While filming one of the scenes in which Butler had to dance in suspenders, the actor said he hurt Swank badly in her head and "cut her open".

    "I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders. At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I'm crawling towards her and she's right in front of me and she's laughing hysterically.