Gay couple get married in presence of friends, family in Hyderabad

Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dange at their wedding. (Image credit: Instagram)

What happens when a Bengali man falls in love with a Punjabi man in Hyderabad? In Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dange's case, the couple dated for eight years before solemnising their relationship in the presence of family and friends. The ceremony was possibly the first same-sex wedding in Telangana.

The couple, however, could not get the marriage registered because although homosexuality was decriminalised by the Supreme Court in 2018, same-sex couples cannot register their marriage under the law. But this did not stop Abhay Dange,34, and Supriyo Chakraborty, 31, from having the time of their lives with their loved ones.

According to a Times of India report, the couple exchanged vows and rings in a "promising ceremony" on December 18. Held on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the event consisted of a mix of both Punjabi and Bengali traditions, including a mehendi and haldi ceremony and a sangeet function.

Narrating their story to Humans of Hyderabad, the couple revealed that they met on a dating app eight years ago and their first date lasted for eight hours! A month after he met Abhay, Supriyo introduced him to his mother. While she was initially surprised and took a couple of days to process the information, she "then accepted me wholeheartedly," said Supriyo.

"Our parents were pleased that we included them from the beginning, and they have been very supportive of our relationship," he added.

Speaking about his marriage to Abhay, Supriyo said: "Today, sitting here amongst our friends and family with my husband I feel extremely overwhelmed. To be able to call Abhay my spouse feels so beautiful. To have your loved ones accept, love and bless you is a blessing and we're grateful for this, for this day and each day of our lives," he added.

Speaking about the journey so far, the couple said, "Our journey to being accepted as gay men has not been too difficult. Once you come out to a critical mass of people and they accept you, your self-confidence rises and each new coming out becomes easier."

