Ganesh Chaturthi weekend: Bollywood has nothing to celebrate

The only Hindi movie released on Ganesh Chaturthi holiday is the Hindi version of the Tamil film Thalaivii. [Image: Instagram: kanganaranaut]

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

In 2021, amid concerns of a renewed surge of the Coronavirus disease, the box office doesn't have anything to cheer about although movie theatres have reopened in parts of the country, clearing the way for the release of new Bollywood movies.

An extended weekend for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival would in normal times have meant big movie releases and audiences flocking to multiplexes and single-screen cinemas.

This year, amid concerns of a renewed surge of the Coronavirus disease, the box office doesn't have anything to cheer about although movie theatres have reopened in parts of the country, clearing the way for the release of new Bollywood movies.

The only Hindi movie released on Ganesh Chaturthi holiday is the Hindi version of the Tamil film Thalaivii, billed as a biopic of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalithaa.

The movie and Kangana Ranaut, who stars as the protagonist, won critical acclaim, but the film will be playing in few theatres because it is due to be screened on the streaming platform Netflix within just two weeks of its theatrical release.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Less festive cheer at the box office

Multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX, Cinepolis and Carnival Cinemas will not be screening the Hindi version of Thalaivii because of the short theatrical window. And this means many theatres will have very limited content to show.

"Maharashtra is off the board and Ganesh Chaturthi is predominantly a holiday for the western region. So, not much expectations at the box office," said film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar.

Maharashtra, which contributes 25-30 percent of a Hindi film's box office collection, is keeping its cinemas shut amid an increase in new cases of COVID-19. And this is the reason many Hindi film producers aren't keen on releasing their films on the big screen.

Bollywood is big at the box office

Hindi films are the biggest contributor to India's box office, accounting for 43 percent of overall box office revenue; 44 percent of business comes from regional films and Hollywood movies make up 13 percent, according to a 2020 report by EY, the consulting company formerly known as Ernst and Young.

In 2019, only 14 percent of overall film releases were Hindi movies but their contribution was as high as 43 percent. Compare this with regional content -- movies in other Indian languages made up 80 percent of film releases in 2019, but their revenue contribution was only 44 percent.

As many as 17 Hindi films entered the Rs 100 crore club in 2019, up from 13 in 2018. Around six Hindi films earned Rs 200 crore plus.

Pre-pandemic festive period was lucrative

Johar said, "Had it been pre-COVID-19 times, box office would have been strong. Holiday weekends are more than welcome because film business is largely skewed towards long weekends. If there's a holiday on Friday there can be movie releases on Thursday to cash in on the Friday holiday which gives a couple of extra shows. So holidays are bountiful for box office."

In pre-pandemic times, during festive weekends, occupancy in theatres used to be as high as 80 percent. Box office collections during festivals also used to be much higher compared to any other time of the year.

Theatre troubles

The coronavirus outbreak has changed the workings of the theatre business.

Holiday or no holiday, new movie releases, especially Hindi films, have become limited. Producers are preferring to release their movies on streaming platforms, taking what is known as the over the top (OTT) route.

Twenty-six Hindi films that were originally conceived for theatrical release have taken the direct -to-digital route and streaming platforms have plans to release more such movies as traditional exhibitors try to cope with the many restrictions that are in place to combat the coronavirus disease.