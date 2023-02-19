 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Full Swing': The new golf documentary times it well with the PGA Tour 2022-23

Arun Janardhan
Feb 19, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

The eight-episode Netflix series 'Full Swing', which dropped on February 15, does for golf what 'Drive to Survive' does for Formula One racing and 'Break Point' did for tennis.

One of the players featured in Netflix’s new documentary Full Swing comments that the filmmakers could not have picked a better season to follow professional golf (PGA Tour). The year 2022 was an inflection point in the world of golf, when the “game has never been more controversial”, which, therefore, places the series at the right place, at the right time.

Full Swing does for golf what Drive to Survive does for Formula One racing and Break Point did for tennis. The eight-episode series that dropped on February 15 follows some of the world’s best golfers around the Tour, giving an insight into their careers, personal lives and challenges while playing in an intensely competitive and mercurial sport. Made by the team behind Drive to Survive, the timing of Full Swing could not have been better.

Last year, a rival golf tour, The LIV Golf series, created friction in the well-laid out world of the PGA Tour, the world’s premier organisation for touring professionals. The LIV series, backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, offered lucrative deals to golf professionals to play in their league, much to the chagrin of the PGA Tour, which promptly banned and suspended the migrating golfers. Leading players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, many of them in the middle or later stages of their careers, jumped ship, switching to the LIV Series at the cost of the PGA Tour’s legacy.

From an eight-tournament series in 2022, LIV will have 14 tournaments in 2023 worth $405 million. LIV is based on a three-day 54-hole stroke-play format with a prize money of $25 million for each leg of the series, more than the PGA Tour. Johnson, who won the inaugural LIV Golf championship last October, earned $18m in prize money besides the $125m he got for joining the tour.