From Zakir Khan to Kunal Kamra, stand-up comics back to performing at live events

Stand-up comic Zakir Khan says he has been living out of his suitcase over the past three months, performing at live events, and just doesn’t want to stop.

“This is my revenge tour,” Khan exulted. “To be back on stage is to feel alive. Watching audiences step out of the comfort of their homes to venues across the city and being 100% tuned into every word at the show is an overwhelming feeling...”

Stand-up comics like Khan, Vir Das and Kunal Kamra are packing them in at live events after performing before limited audiences and online over the past two years of the pandemic because of capacity restrictions at venues.

All live events may not have returned to pre-COVID levels in terms of performance listings and ticket sales, but with the lifting of audience restrictions, stand-up comedy seems to have staged a full recovery.

Audiences who experienced stand-up comedy online during the pandemic years are now turning up at comedy clubs to get their funny bone tickled.

"We are back to how things were pre-COVID,” said Devesh Dixit, another stand-up comic .” In fact, it is better because due to the pandemic a lot of online shows happened that spread the art form to people who were previously hesitant to step into a comedy club. So, a lot of new people experienced it for the first time from the safety and comfort of their homes and a part of them is now comfortable with attending live shows as well. So yes, I would say things are a little better now, post-COVID."

Surpassing pre-COVID levels

Comedy, as a segment of the live entertainment industry has surpassed pre-COVID levels in terms of the number of shows listed on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow, as well as tickets sold.

"There has been a 2X increase in comedy show listings in April, with approximately 2,000 shows listed in April 2022 as opposed to about 1,000 comedy show listings pre-pandemic in April 2019," said Anil Makhija, chief operating officer, live entertainment & venues, BookMyShow.

Comedy and music shows led the race in out-of-home entertainment through March, April and May this year, he said.

"In April 2022, consumer transactions for the comedy vertical have witnessed a 2.7X increase, neck-to-neck with the sports vertical," Makhija told Moneycontrol.

In April, stand-up comedy took centrestage with stand-up comics like Varun Thakur, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Zakir Khan, and Abhishek Upmanyu setting out to perform for fans across Tier I and Tier II cities, said Varun Khare, business head, live entertainment (IPs and partnerships), Paytm Insider.

"These tours will continue through May across both auditorium and smaller club set-ups while Kunal Kamra will soon be going live with new shows," he added.

Khare said that Anubhav Singh Bassi and Varun Thakur who completed a four-city tour in April will be going live with more shows this month. "Abhishek Upmanyu will also perform in May in eight cities."

Makhija noted that they have a line-up of small and large scale formats of comedy events comprising the Indian leg of Vir Das’ multi-city ‘The Wanted Tour’, Bas Kar Bassi Feat. by Anubhav Singh Bassi, Jo Bolta hai wahi hota hai feat by Harsh Gujral and Abhishek Upmanyu's tour, among others.

Audience affinity

Khare said comedy shows were selling out within of hours being listed on the platform.

"Across the comedy category, we are currently listing 400 events monthly on an average. Although we’ve seen a marginal increase in the number of comedy events listed in Q1 (January-March) compared to the previous quarter, we expect this to grow further with upcoming multi-city comedy tours planned this month and next," added Khare.

The strong traction has led to an uptick in ticket prices for comedy events.

"Average ticket price for comedy events and artist performances has witnessed an almost 2X increase this year, as compared to pre-COVID times," said Makhija.

Khare said there had only been marginal increase in average ticket prices across comedy shows

"The average cost of a ticket for a comedy show would range between Rs 500 - 600 and the higher-value tickets would be priced at Rs 1,500," he said.

Tighter spaces

A recent trend in stand-up comedy has been a switch to small and micro gigs across tight spaces like night clubs, restaurants, lounge bars and malls, Makhija said.

On BookMyShow, the capacity at venues for some comedy shows has ranged between 35,000 and 60,000,

Shopping malls are betting on stand-up comedy to boost their footfalls.

R City Mall in Mumbai recently hosted popular stand-up comics like Sunil Grover, Aakash Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Harsh Gujral.

"Since the restrictions have eased, the mall has started its live events with stand-up comedy shows, live music shows, among other events. These events are helping us drive footfalls, conversions and business for brands,” said Pancham Lillaney, CMO of R Retail Ventures Pvt. Ltd, which runs the mall.