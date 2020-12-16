From the sets of Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise threatens to fire crew for not following COVID-19 protocols

Tom Cruise

An audio clip of Tom Cruise has been leaked from the sets of Mission Impossible 7 in London where he lost his cool at a crew member for not following social distancing on sets.

The 3.31-minutes long audio was first posted by The Sun. In it, the 58-year old actor who is also the producer of the action film can be heard shouting after spotting two crew members standing within two meters of each other.

In the leaked audio, he said, “We are the gold standard.”

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m***********s. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

“You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f**king industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f**king movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone, ” he said.

“Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” Cruise continued.

“That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the first movies to shut down production in February. Once the coronavirus pandemic took over, it abandoned filming in Venice, Italy.

Production for the film only resumed in September, with filming in Italy, Norway, and London.

Cruise in July had personally appealed to Norway’s Prime Minister to shoot parts of the film in Norway under modified quarantine rules.

Shortly after, production was paused once again in October after 12 crew members on a set in Italy tested positive for the virus, Variety reported.

This Paramount Pictures film directed by Christopher McQuarrie is scheduled for release in November 2021.

(With Inputs from Reuters)