From stand-up comedy to treks, on-ground events resume and bring relief to live events industry

Paytm Insider has listed stand-up comedy shows in Punjab and Mumbai, and drive-in movie screenings in Telangana’s first drive-in movie theatre, and Diwali movie screenings at the Westin in Pune.

The live events industry is seeing some relief as on-ground events are slowly restarting.

Live events were on halt due to coronavirus-led lockdown since March.

However, with easing of the lockdown, online ticketing platform Paytm Insider is set to resume listings for on-ground events.

Ticket bookings for comedy events in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Delhi, and Gurugram are seeing strong traction as more comics are coming out and doing intimate sets.

For example, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's show in Mumbai is close to selling out.

The platform is also offering adventure trips including Gokarna beach trek and camping, Pawna lake camping, Kudremukh trek, Ramnagara cycling, and water activities, Bir Billing paragliding and trekking, and Har Ki Doon trek.

Treks and camping events have started picking up sales as people are exploring one or two day experience within the city.

“On-ground events are back on the platform after a long gap. While online events will continue to bring innovative event formats to our audiences, we are seeing the resurgence of on-ground events with limited capacity and safety norms. We see the two co-existing in hybrid variations going forward with on-ground events being streamed online to make them accessible globally,” said Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO of Paytm Insider.

According to a survey conducted by the platform recently, on-ground events in categories like music, comedy, festivals, travel, and adventure, were found to be the most popular preferences. When it comes to preferred formats, open-air events, limited seating shows, and drive-in experiences were found to be more popular.

Due to coronavirus-led lockdown, the live events industry faced huge losses.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Roshan Abbas, President, EEMA (Event & Entertainment Management Association) had said: "Initially, the losses in the live events space were estimated at Rs 3,000 crore, but it was a conservative estimate. The events industry is as big as Rs 500,000 crore. So, the losses are far more."