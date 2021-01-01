From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, it's the stars who will make or break the box office in 2021

Film trade analysts called this year's Eid the dullest period for cinema business due to no Salman Khan release because of closure of cinemas. For the first time since 2013, fans missed out on a Salman Khan release. While Radhe was scheduled to release this Eid, the film's release is on hold due to coronavirus. Image: Twitter

In the last few years, star power had begun to wane, but in 2021, it looks like the stars will once again set the tone for box office business. And that’s why all eyes are on Salman Khan’s Radhe, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83, among others.

“Initially, star power will drive the audience. The big ventures will help in picking up the momentum and once the momentum picks up you will see a lot of people coming in for medium-budget films as well,” Karan Taurani, Vice President, Elara Capital, told Moneycontrol.

Radhe, Sooryavanshi and 83, which will release this year, are expected to do business to the tune of Rs 175 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively.

Other star-studded films that are likely to release this year are Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Rs 170 crore collection projected), Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Brahmastra (Rs 300 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera (Rs 135 crore) and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan (Rs 110 crore).

Big collections expected

In all, as many as eight star-led films will release in theatres this year and are expected to add Rs 1,150 crore to the overall box office business. And this will be a big boost for the film business, which registered Rs 780 crore in collections last year, down from Rs 4,400 crore in 2019.

“Star power will be very critical right now to get cinema viewing back on track. Even now occupancies are low. And theatres have not reopened in all states. Plus, there is 50 percent capacity in cinemas. Also, audiences would not want to spend to watch concept films in theatres. So, to start the engine we are relying on star power,” said film and trade business analyst Girish Johar.

Adding that along with star power, content has to be strong within the commercial aspect, Johar said: “It is not that the audience will watch anything.”

Exhibitor Vishek Chauhan, who runs a single-screen cinema called Roopbani in Bihar, said: “The theatrical film business will be very different this year. People will not tolerate small films anymore. You cannot put platform-agnostic films in theatres. Only stars, franchises, brands will work. An Ayushmann Khurrana film or a Rajkumar Rao film will find it difficult to have a successful run in theatres.”

He added: “A star or a brand has a built-in fan base. Be it Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, they have a huge following. Salman Khan coupled with the franchise Race got the audience turning up for the film in theatres despite the content being weak. This is what brands do. They give a minimum guarantee.”

Star power

Sharing an anecdote of a fan crazy for Salman Khan films, Chauhan said: “When Wanted released (in 2009), it played in my theatre for 35 days and one guy watched the film 34 times. “He was sad when we had to take off the film from the theatre. In fact, he told me that he was unable to watch the film one time because due to heavy rains it was only he who had turned up to watch the film in the theatre and with only one person in the auditorium, the show was cancelled. This is fan following and this is stardom.”

Chauhan added that “anyway 10 percent of films were doing 40 percent business. So, the theatrical business was getting skewed towards bigger films.” He firmly believes the trend will continue this year.

In the last few years, star power had been fading and concept-driven films were working wonders at the box office. A few were sleeper hits (tepid collections initially). For instance, Uri: The Surgical Strike, made on a budget of Rs 44 crore, collected Rs 244 crore at the Indian box office, showing that films made on smaller budgets with new talent could still attract audiences.

Industry players believe the pandemic may have changed this trend. Will the box office prove them right? Moneycontrol will be keeping close track, so watch this space.