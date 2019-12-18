From Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 to Shankar's 2.0, South directors are the new vogue in Bollywood

Film trade experts say that there seems to be an understanding that directors from south are far better when it comes to writing mass moments. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/8 Malayalam film director Aashiq Abu (L) and Shah Rukh Khan | Every SRK fan is awaiting to know the actor's upcoming project and if some reports are to be believed then the Bollywood superstar has teamed up with director Abu for his next film. The filmmaker was reportedly invited by SRK to his home Mannat after the actor watched Abu's Virus, a film on how Kerala battled with the Nipah virus. (Image: Twitter) 2/8 Director Atlee (L) with Shah Rukh Khan | Rumour mills suggest that SRK could be working with Atlee who has to his name films's like Bigil, Mersal, Theri, among others. It comes as no surprise that Khan is keen on working with south directors, after all it is they who are guaranteeing box office successes, just like Prabhu Deva. (Image: Twitter) 3/8 Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan | The duo joined hands for Wanted and now we will see them coming together for Khan's December release Dabangg 3. The buzz around the film is strong and it looks like Prabhu Deva has added all elements to package it as a masala film. But that's not it as the duo will be coming back with another venture next Eid titled Radhe. These upcoming projects quite cement the fact that south Indian directors are the new vogue in Bollywood. (Image: Twitter) 4/8 Trade experts say that there seems to be an understanding that directors from south are far better when it comes to writing mass moments and catering to the lowest common denominator. Image: Twitter 5/8 From L to R: Akshay Kumar in the movie poster of Laxmmi Bomb, Raghava Lawrence with Akshay Kumar. Another director who is making his way to Bollywood is Raghava Lawrence, who is debuting as a director with the Hindi remake of Muni 2: Kanchana titled Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Image: Twitter 6/8 2.0 team at the film's launch. Akshay Kumar had also teamed up with a south director for his last magnanimous venture 2.0. Shankar's 2.0 brought together two biggies on the big screen --- Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, who played the antagonist in the film. Image: Twitter 7/8 From L to R: Shahid Kapoor with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. South content has become red hot in Hindi cinema. And another proof of this recent venture Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor which became one of the biggest hits of 2019, grossing around Rs 380 crore worldwide. The film was a remake of Arjun Reddy made by Telugu director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 8/8 Shahid Kapoor is again joining hands with a south Indian director for his next film as Kapoor is hitting the nets to play the lead character in the remake of Nani’s Telugu hit, Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original version. First Published on Dec 18, 2019 07:46 am