From Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 to Shankar's 2.0, South directors are the new vogue in Bollywood

Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan | The duo joined hands for Wanted and now we will see them coming together for Khan's December release Dabangg 3. The buzz around the film is strong and it looks like Prabhu Deva has added all elements to package it as a masala film. But that's not it as the duo will be coming back with another venture next Eid titled Radhe. These upcoming projects quite cement the fact that south Indian directors are the new vogue in Bollywood. (Image: Twitter)