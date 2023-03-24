 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

From origin of coronavirus to 'Vaccine Maitri', here's all the interesting trivia showcasing on History TV18's new documentary

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST

On January 3, 2021 India gave green signal to world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 and launched the vaccine. History TV18’s brand new documentary titled ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ gives an insight to the largest vaccination programme in the world.

This is the first documentary to feature PM Modi where he speaks in detail about India’s victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has been proven to be the world’s largest despite lots of difficulties faced. History TV18’s brand new documentary titled ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ gives an insight to the largest vaccination programme in the world.

Here's the list of all the interesting trivia around coronavirus and its vaccine as narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee in the documentary. The brand new documentary also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, among others.

Follow India's vaccine story documentary on Histroy TV18 on Twitter via #IndiaVaccineStory

The origin of coronavirus: All versions of the coronavirus come from a family called 'coronavirade.' They all have protruding spikes from the main body, says Dr. Priya Abraham, Director of National Institute of Virology.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show