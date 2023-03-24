From origin of coronavirus to 'Vaccine Maitri', here's all the interesting trivia showcasing on History TV18's new documentary

This is the first documentary to feature PM Modi where he speaks in detail about India’s victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has been proven to be the world’s largest despite lots of difficulties faced. History TV18’s brand new documentary titled ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ gives an insight to the largest vaccination programme in the world.

Here's the list of all the interesting trivia around coronavirus and its vaccine as narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee in the documentary. The brand new documentary also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, among others.

The origin of coronavirus: All versions of the coronavirus come from a family called 'coronavirade.' They all have protruding spikes from the main body, says Dr. Priya Abraham, Director of National Institute of Virology.

Allocation of Funds: Indian government allocated Rs 900 crore for research and development of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Dr. Manuskh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Pharmacy to the World! : India is the called the Pharmacy to the World because of the fact that more than 62 percent of the global vaccines originate from in India.

India - 5th country in the world to isolate Covid-19: India became the fifth country in the world to completely isolate the Coronavirus after China, USA, Thailand and Japan. This move was the stepping stone towards making the Covid-19 vaccine.

Milestone achieved - 3rd January 2021: On January 3, 2021 India gave green signal to world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 and launched the vaccine. First time, in the history of vaccination, India launched its own vaccine just a year after the rest of the world had one already.

The 'Sure Chill' technology: The atmosphere in which vaccines are stored requires a certain low temperature. Godrej came up with a storage technology called 'Sure Chill' that can hold vaccines even if there are power outages in remote areas.

Vaccine Maitri: Vaccine Maitri is an initiative undertaken by the Indian government to provide COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world. By March 2021, India delivered more than 60 million vaccines to over 71 countries, said Dr Shamika Ravi, Public policy expert.

CoWIN portal: Once the portal was open for people aged 18years and above, within eight hours, 1 crore 37 lakh people registered on this portal. This proved a huge chunk of population wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

4th June, 2021 - another vaccine milestone: On June 4, 2021, India became the first democratic nation to carry out Covid-19 vaccination.

Vaccine count: On July 17, 2022, India achieved 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines. This number rose to 2.08 billion on August 15, 2022 and is still counting.

‘The Vial--India’s Vaccine Story’ brings to life and gives an insight to what went into producing the Covid-19 vaccine vial, unfolding the story behind India’s success in developing, manufacturing and delivering the Covid-19 vaccines.