From Karenjit Kaur to Bollywood actress and an entrepreneur. How brand Sunny Leone evolved

While Bollywood biopics are in vogue, the digital medium, too, is cashing in from this genre. Karenjit Kaur - The untold story of Sunny Leone that has been available on Zee5 starting July 16 is trending on the internet. The 10-episode web series, in the first season, showcases Leone’s life roughly between 2003 and 2013.

But this is not the first time when Leone’s life has caught a director’s attention, Netflix, too, had streamed a documentary in 2016 called Mostly Sunny. In less than two years, Sunny Leone became the centre of two digital projects signaling that she may be one of the most controversial Bollywood actors, but people still want to know more about her life.

Although her Bollywood journey has not been a successful one with many films not doing well at the box office, Leone took right steps as an entrepreneur to make it big in India. Be it bagging endorsements or moving to the television world or starting her own line of make-up or perfumes, the actor-turned entrepreneur has her focus on building the brand Sunny Leone.

Under the brand expansion plan, Leone launched StarStruck by Sunny Leone which became available online from March 15 this year and also has perfume line The Lust under her name.

And her investment plans don’t end here as she is also invested in online gaming with "Teen Patti with Sunny Leone" and had also recently unveiled her box league cricket team Chennai Swaggers, a reality show cricket tournament backed by Ekta Kapoor, featuring prominent television stars as players. Leone also launched mobile-first titles called Sweet Dreams.

Apart from fragrances and cosmetics, Leone is also planning to venture into categories such as shoes and apparels.

India was a market Sunny Leone was trying to break into for years and with the right investment moves, she could leverage the traffic she was unable to monetise earlier.